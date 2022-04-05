Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is now offering the second COVID-19 vaccine booster to those 50 years and older whose first booster was at least four months ago, as per a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, the hospital’s COVID PCR and Influenza testing days and hours have changed, and are detailed below. For more information, or to make an appointment visit Southampton.StonyBrookMedicine.edu.

As of April 4, vaccines will be available by appointment on Wednesdays through the rear entrance of Parrish Memorial Hall at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, 240 Meeting House Lane (corners of Herrick Road and Lewis Street) in Southampton Village.

The Moderna mRNA vaccines and boosters will be offered from 10 a.m.–noon, followed by Pfizer-BioNTech from noon–6 p.m.

In accordance with CDC’s recommendation, updated NY State Department of Health guidance acknowledges the increased risk of severe disease for certain populations, making a second mRNA booster available for those who may choose to increase their protection further, as explained above (those ages 50+ who received a first booster at least four months ago).

New Yorkers ages 18–49 who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and initial booster dose may receive a second booster dose of an mRNA vaccine at least 4 months after their first booster dose.

New Yorkers ages 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least four months after their first booster dose.

Walk-ins will be accepted following scheduled appointments if time permits, but appointments are encouraged and advised.

The hospital asks anyone getting a shot to wear short sleeves for ease of injection and to remember ID and COVID vaccination card.

To cancel or reschedule an appointment, refer to the confirmation email and click “Change Your Appointment.”

STONY BROOK SOUTHAMPTON HOSPITAL COVID PCR, INFLUENZA TESTING

Testing (drive-thru and walk-in) also occurs at Parrish Memorial Hall at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, 240 Meeting House Lane at the corner of Herrick Road and Lewis Street in Southampton. Appointments encouraged by calling 631-396-6400, though walk-ins are also being accepted during the below hours.

Mondays 10 a.m.– 5:40 p.m. (closed 2–2:30 p.m.)

Tuesdays 7 a.m–2:40 p.m. (closed 11–11:30 a.m.)

Wednesdays 7 am to 2:40 pm (closed 11–11:30 a.m.)

Thursdays CLOSED

Fridays 7 a.m.–2:40 pm (closed 11–11:30 a.m.)

Saturdays 7a.m.–2:40 pm (closed 11–11:30 a.m.)

Sundays CLOSED

Open on all Monday Holidays from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. (closed 11–11:30 a.m.)

For more information, call 631-726-8388 or visit southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu.