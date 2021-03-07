A Guide to East End COVID-19 Vaccine Sites

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The coronavirus vaccine is becoming increasingly available at locations across the East End, but with supply still not meeting demand, finding a local appointment remains tricky.

A year after the first case of COVID-19 being confirmed in a patient on Long Island on March 5, New York State has so far opened eligibility for residents who fall in groups 1a and 1b, which includes teachers, first responders, public transit workers, public-facing grocery store workers, people in homeless shelters, anyone older than age 65, and people with certain comorbidities. The state has not yet announced when the general public will become eligible.

Here is a list of the fixed locations — not including the one-day pop-up sites — in the Hamptons and on the North Fork where residents can try to make an appointment to get vaccinated. Walk-ins are not accepted.

CLINICS

The East End medical centers are each offering vaccines for those that qualify.

PECONIC BAY MEDICAL CENTER

Vaccinations at the main campus in Riverhead are currently only available to Northwell Health employees. At PBMC’s Entenmann Campus on Main Street in downtown Riverhead, medics are currently vaccinating Northwell patients who are over the age of 65, have a documented comorbidity, and live in Suffolk or Nassau counties, but this is by invite only. Patients are selected at random and sent an email, and appointments are first come, first serve.

“We hope to increase locations and invitations as supply increases,” Northwell officials say.

Eligible patients looking to make an appointment at one of Northwell’s other locations on Long Island can do so here.

STONY BROOK EASTERN LONG ISLAND HOSPITAL

The North Fork’s lone medical center has a limited supply of vaccines and is making appointments with those eligible at book.appointment-plus.com

STONY BROOK SOUTHAMPTON HOSPITAL

When vaccines are available, eligible patients can make appointments at southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu/COVID19VaccinationInfo

PHARMACIES

Various CVS and Walgreens locations are taking appointments for residents who are 65 and older.

CVS

To check for appointments at CVS, visit its vaccine webpage. Vaccines are available at the East Hampton and Westhampton Beach locations.

WALGREENS

Walgreens’ list of locations will appear on its website when appointments become available. To check for appointments at Walgreens check its vaccine webpage.

TOWN-RUN SITES

The five East End towns are coordinating vaccination sites as doses are made available to them.

EAST HAMPTON

The town, which has been holding vaccine clinics at the East Hampton Town Center for Humanity in Wainscott for eligible locals as doses become available, launched a web portal for residents to get on the waiting list. Residents can get on the list at ehtownvaccine.org

“Preregistration … does not guarantee an appointment but will allow the town to schedule people for vaccine appointments when clinics are scheduled, based on receiving an allotment of vaccine and the eligibility category,” the town said.

RIVERHEAD

Like the Town of East Hampton, Riverhead is also inviting residents to preregister for vaccination appointments once the next batch of doses arrives, but Riverhead’s list is just for those older than 65. Residents can preregister at surveymonkey.com. Preregistration also does not guarantee an appointment.

SHELTER ISLAND

The town has scheduled for March 19 a vaccine point of dispensing (POD) for residents who received their first dose at a town-run site on Feb. 26. It is accepting preregistration for the next batch, once that arrives, but if there are more registrants than doses, appointments will be chosen in a lottery.

To get on the list, residents older than 65 can email [email protected] and put Future POD Registration in the subject line or call 631-749-4111. Other eligible town residents email [email protected] with the same subject line or call 631-749-0015.

Find the latest at shelterislandtown.us/covid-19-info

SOUTHAMPTON

The town is is hosting pop-up clinics in coordination with Southampton Hospital and local organizations as doses become available, such as a recent clinic at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons.

“It was a great cooperative effort today that resulted in some of our vulnerable senior population getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Town Public Safety & Emergency Management Administrator Ryan Murphy. “Hopefully we will be able to offer more opportunities like this again soon.”

Find the latest at southamptontownny.gov

SOUTHOLD

Southold town officials are directing residents to New York State’s vaccine website ny.gov/vaccine.

SUFFOLK COUNTY-RUN SITE

Suffolk County has vaccination sites at Suffolk County Community College’s three campuses, including its Eastern Camus in Riverhead. These sites are currently vaccinating essential workers and making appointments through organizations and employers, such as teachers’ unions, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said on February 23. Check the county’s vaccine website for more information.

NEW YORK STATE-RUN POP-UP SITES

The state announces new pop-up sites on a weekly basis that open for one to two days. Appointments are made through the community center that is hosting the site. Residents can determine if they are eligible to receive the vaccine by visiting am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov or calling the New York Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).

-With Briana Bonfiglio

Editor’s note: This list will be updated as the vaccine becomes available at more location. Got a site to add to the list? Email the editor at [email protected]