Wading River Rideshare Driver Carjacked at Gunpoint

Three robbers carjacked a rideshare driver at gunpoint and left the victim stranded on the side of the road in Wading River early Wednesday morning, Riverhead Town Police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call about a suspicious man on East Woodland Drive learned upon arrival that the person was assaulted and forcibly removed from his vehicle by three assailants, two of whom displayed handguns, shortly after 2 a.m., police said.

The first suspect was wearing red pants and a red sweatshirt, the second suspect was dressed in all black, and the third suspect was wearing blue jeans and a black sweatshirt, according to police.

Riverhead police detectives are continuing the investigation and ask anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding this crime to call the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division at 631-727-4500. All calls and information will remain confidential.