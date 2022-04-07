East End Wedding Guide: Sperry Tents Hamptons

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The common question of indoor or outdoor wedding often overlooks an optimal third option: a tented wedding. Steve Clarke of Sperry Tents Hamptons discusses the benefits of throwing some shade on your special day.

What are the signs that a couple’s wedding/reception vision could work better as a tented affair?

If possible, the family home is often a preferred option. So many important life events have happened over the years at the family home that hosting a wedding there becomes and obvious choice for celebrating this important day. If the family property is not large enough to accommodate the event, an alternate location nearby is a great option. Sperry Tents often help families find the best venue for their needs.

What are the perks of adding a tent to a planned outdoor wedding?

This is very obvious. At a minimum, tents should be reserved for inclement weather to ensure that everyone stays dry during the ceremony, cocktails and the reception. Without tents or an indoor option on site, it will be a very uncomfortable night for all concerned. Most events feature a main tent for dinner and dancing and coverage for cocktails and ceremony are on “rain reserve.”

What options are available when looking to customize a tented affair?

At Sperry Tents, we focus on providing beautiful sail cloth tent canopies, flooring, stage for a band and service tents for caterers and other vendors. We also provide options for elegant lighting packages. Our primary role is creating the environment for the caterer, florist or event designer to work their magic. For over 15 years, we’ve worked closely with the best professionals in the industry to produce stunning events!



