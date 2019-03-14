Wedding Showcase: Sperry Tents Hamptons

Sperry Tents Hamptons is an award-winning tent rental company and outdoor event specialist located on Long Island. We are the exclusive provider of Sperry Tents—the industry’s most elegant and sought-after rental tent. We provide tenting throughout the Hamptons, North Fork, Shelter Island and all of Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

Relied upon by many well-known and well-respected event professionals, we execute seamless outdoor tented events; whether a gala star-studded fundraiser, outdoor festival, concert, or elegant backyard wedding. No matter what your guest count, we have the tent for you, and we excel at outdoor events. We have the equipment that enables us to tent directly on the beach, a bluff or even over your swimming pool.

The Hamptons is an ideal locale for an outdoor wedding. Maybe you’ve vacationed here since you were little. Maybe your new fiancé proposed during a summer bonfire or boat ride. Maybe you’re looking for a romantic getaway for a destination wedding. Or maybe you call our island home.

No matter your reasoning, we congratulate you on your recent engagement and look forward to making your vision a reality, whether it’s bohemian, vintage, old-world glamour, industrial, nautical, woodsy, preppy or whatever your heart desires.

Tented weddings in the Hamptons are immediate classics because they connect with the scenic landscape and are highly customizable for a one-of-a-kind event experience. Plus, Long Island is filled with wedding venues that speak to your vision. Historic estates, scenic wineries, vintage barns, yacht and golf clubs, amenity-filled resorts and even rented private residences are all options.

To learn more about Sperry Tents Hamptons, visit sperrytentshamptons.com.