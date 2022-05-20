20 Judges Get COVID at Montauk Retreat

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Twenty judges were diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending a recent three-night retreat hosted by the New York City Criminal Court Judges Association at Gurney’s Star Island in Montauk, court officials say.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the state Office of Court Administration, confirmed the cases, but declined the release the names of the judges, citing patient confidentiality. He noted that all were previously vaccinated.

“Of the 70-plus attendees, none reported more than mild to moderate cold and flu-like symptoms,” he said. “Of the 20 judges that tested positive, the ones that displayed symptoms are recuperating at home, and those who are asymptomatic could be back at work.”

The event included “particularly enthusiastic” karaoke singing, according to The New York Times, which first reported the story and noted the droplets sprayed from singing has been found to spread the coronavirus.