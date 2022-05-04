The Scoop

Crescent Duck Farm Burglar Sought

Crescent Duck Farm
Crescent Duck Farm
Courtesy Crescent Duck Farm

A farmer stumbled upon a burglary in process at Crescent Duck Farm in Riverhead in the early morning hours of May 3, but the burglar got away, Riverhead Town Police said.

A farm employee arrived at the location on Edgar Avenue and upon entering the main building, he realized that someone was inside and called 911 at 4:40 a.m., police said.

Responding officers cleared the building and a K9 unit was requested to the scene, but the suspect could not be located, according to police.

Surveillance footage shows a lone man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a mask and gloves searching the interior of the building.

The burglar made off with a small amount of cash from an office area. Riverhead police are asking anyone with information on the case to call them at 631-727-4500.

