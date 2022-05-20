South o’ the Highway

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Screens in East Hampton

Gabriel Portuondo, Randall Hemming at Downton Abbey: A New Era screening
Gabriel Portuondo, Randall Hemming
Bill McCuddy

Local film fans were treated to a sneak preview of Downton Abbey: A New Era, a feature-length film based on Julian Fellowes‘ PBS Masterpiece series, at East Hampton Cinema on Tuesday, May 17.

Sponsored by the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) as part of the fest’s 30th anniversary celebration year, the event drew enthusiastic attendees, including fitness trainer Gabriel Portuondo who came in costume with a tuxedo and bowler hat. He was joined by Randall Hemming, manager of Devi Kroell in East Hampton.

(Left to right) Harry Hadden-Paton stars as Bertie Pelham, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith and Allen Leech as Tom Branson in "Downton Abbey: A New Era"
(Left to right) Harry Hadden-Paton stars as Bertie Pelham, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith and Allen Leech as Tom Branson in “Downton Abbey: A New Era”Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

Open in theaters nationwide on Friday, May 20, this latest installment of the popular PBS television show turned movie(s) reunites the cast — from five seasons and 2019’s Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture) and takes them to the South of France, where the Crawley family goes on a grand journey to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa.

Southampton African American Museum Exec Director Brenda Simmons, Debbie Woods at Downton Abbey: A New Era screening
Southampton African American Museum Exec Director Brenda Simmons, Debbie Woods.Bill McCuddy

At Tuesday’s screening, Downton Abbey: A New Era had the approval of those in attendance as the packed audience applauded at the end. Among them, Brenda Simmons, who runs the African American Museum in Southampton, told Dan’s Papers, “I’m a big fan.” Simmons was joined by Debbie Woods of Hampton Jitney.

HIFF board members Carole Blankman, Dylan Bruno and Exec Director Anne Chaisson at Downton Abbey: A New Era screening
HIFF board members Carole Blankman, Dylan Bruno and Exec Director Anne ChaissonBill McCuddy

HIFF Executive Director Anne Chaisson, who was at the event with board members Carole Blankman and Dylan Bruno, pointed out in prescreening comments that festival will officially celebrate 30 years in October. “We have a lot special events planned all year long” she added.

Janet O’Brien at Downton Abbey: A New Era screening
Janet O’BrienBill McCuddy

Other notable names at the show were Hamptons celebrity caterer Janet O’Brien, Douglas Elliman realtor Patrick Mclaughlin, Sotheby’s agent Heather Buchanan, and Clearvision Optical’s Mimi Friedfeld.

Mimi Friedfeld, Patrick McLaughlin, Janet O’Brien and Heather Buchanan at Downton Abbey: A New Era screening
Mimi Friedfeld, Patrick McLaughlin, Janet O’Brien and Heather BuchananBill McCuddy

Directed by Simon Curtis (Goodbye Christopher Robin, My Week with Marilyn), Downton Abbey: A New Era stars Maggie Smith, Michelle DockeryTuppence Middleton, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) and the rest of your Downton Abbey favorites. Cheerio!

(Left to right) Hugh Dancy stars as Jack Barber, Kevin Doyle as Mr. Molesley, Alex MacQueen as Mr. Stubbins and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in "Downton Abbey: A New Era"
(Left to right) Hugh Dancy stars as Jack Barber, Kevin Doyle as Mr. Molesley, Alex MacQueen as Mr. Stubbins and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in “Downton Abbey: A New Era”Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

Downtown Abbey: A New Era is playing now at theaters across the East End, including Regal UA East Hampton Cinema, Sag Harbor Cinema, Mattituck 8, and Regal UA Hampton Bays.

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" poster art
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” poster art© 2022 Focus Features LLC

Bill McCuddy is a frequent Dan’s contributor. He co-hosts two podcasts Sitting Around Talking Movies and The Accutron Show. He is also a cohost of Talking Pictures with Neil Rosen and Lisa Rosman on PBS/AllArts. 

Bill McCuddy at Downton Abbey: A New Era screening
Bill McCuddy

