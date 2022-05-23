Guild Hall Summer 2022 Programs Popping Up Across Hamptons

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Guild Hall announced in February that its East Hampton building would be closed for renovations from spring 2022 through spring 2023, as part of its massive capital improvements project and campaign. These plans aim to strengthen Guild Hall as an artist-driven, interdisciplinary institution, and to bring the building into the 21st century. This, however, does not mean Guild Hall has no plans for summer 2022; in fact, there is a plethora of programming planned off-site at popular local venues.

First of these off-site events is Resistance Revival Chorus at Calvary Baptist Church (60 Spinner Lane, East Hampton). This collective of more than 60 women who join together to breathe joy into the resistance and to uplift women’s voices will be performing original anthems from their 2020 album This Joy on Friday, June 3.

On Thursday, July 7, Guild Hall presents something for the little ones at the Children’s Museum of the East End (376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton): Charlotte Blake Alston’s Stories & Songs in the Oral Tradition. In her one-women production, Alston weaves together stories from the West African countries of Senegal, Gambia, Guinea and Mali for the East End’s youngest audiences.

Next, on Saturday, July 16 at LTV Studio 3 (75 Industrial Road, Wainscott), Guild Hall presents Works & Process OUT EAST: The Missing Element. Direct from the project’s premiere at Works & Process at the Guggenheim, this production is an immersive experience exploring the universal elements of earth, wind, fire, water and space by fusing the virtuosic music-making of beatbox with awe-inspiring street dance.

On Saturday, July 30, five emerging artists join Bel Canto Boot Camp for an evening of beloved bel canto scenes and arias at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (18 James Lane, East Hampton). Selections from Donizetti’s L’elisir d’amore ground The Potions of Love: Bel Canto Arias and Ensembles with performances by South African soprano Brittany Smith and Puerto Rican tenor Juan Hernández.

With Guild Hall’s Now Here installation on view at the Amagansett Lifesaving Station (160 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett) July 16–September 30, guests will get a chance to Meet the Artists and get an understanding of the artists collective and the site-specific installation on Sunday, July 31.

The family fun at CMEE (376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton) returns on Wednesday, August 3 with Music From the Sole: Afro-Brazilian Funk & Dance. Productions directors Leonardo Sandoval and Gregory Richardson have created a show that introduces young listeners to the rhythms of Brazilian music.

Jose Sebastian and his team of dancers from American Ballet Theatre and beyond return for another Guild Hall summer event with Hamptons Dance Project IV, August 12–14. This year, the performance takes place on a stunning 20-acre farm overlooking Gardiners Bay. VIP tickets include a pre-show cocktail reception and preferred seating.

The Guild Hall summer ends with a bang at the annual Summer Gala, this year at Mulford Farm (10 James Lane, East Hampton) on Friday, August 19. Celebrate the art and artists of the East End at a party boasting lavish décor and exquisite food.

Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street, East Hampton. For tickets and more information, visit guildhall.org.