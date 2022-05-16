Summer Camp Spotlight: Hampton Country Day Camp

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

School is coming to a close and it is time to find summer entertainment for the East End’s youth. Hampton Country Day Camp is just that, with weeks of exciting activities perfect for the little ones.

This traditional summer program offers children ages 2.5–11 the experience and fun of a residential camp in day-long periods. Spanning eight weeks of the summer, plus an additional two for the post-camp program, Hampton Country Day Camp provides everything campers may need including transportation to and from the East Hampton location, lunch and snacks from a “nut-aware” and accommodating dining hall, plus hours of engaging recreation.

Campers in ranging age groups have leeway to curate their perfect action-packed day, including aquatics, athletics, creative arts or outdoor adventures. With regular and tot-sized gaga, basketball and tennis courts, plus baseball and softball fields, there are sports for every interest. Campers can also try cooking in the kitchen, performance arts on the stage or other creative pursuits on the designated pavilion. The premise features low ropes courses and exploration stations for outdoor fun, as well as playhouses, playgrounds and play-parks for younger campers.

Two separate programs, Stepping Stones, for ages 3–4 and Upper Camp, for ages 5–12 provide more hands-on attention for young campers and a choice of their activities for the day for older ones. Participants in Stepping Stones are required to complete two weeks at Hamptons Country Day Camp and have the option for mini-days ending at 1 p.m. or full days with other campers. Upper Camp has Mini Club, Club Elective and Club + Sports, where they can partake in their favorite parts of camp, plus Late Nights where they’ll stay for longer days and do sleep-away camp traditions.

Hampton Country Day Camp runs from Monday, June 27 to Friday, August 19 with a post-camp program from Monday, August 22 to Friday, September 2. Tuition for regular camp is flexible based on weekly enrollment, ranging from $2,075 for one week to $10,750 for eight weeks. Post-camp tuition is flexible, as well, ranging from $1,945 for one week to $3,775 for two weeks.Both rates are subject to change based on sibling enrollment and consistent enrollment and these rates include door-to-door bus transportation for campers attending for more than two weeks.

A $2,500 deposit and full balance were due for the regular session on May 1, however, the post camp $500 deposit and full balance are not due until July 31. A portion of paid tuition is given to the TLC Starfish Foundation, providing underserved children with opportunities like this.

For info, visit hamptoncountrydaycamp.com or contact the Summer office at 631-907-3513.