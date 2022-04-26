Hamptons Summer Camp Spotlight: Southampton Camp & Club

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Equal parts summer camp and racquet club, Southampton Camp & Club has something for every child.

The traditional day camp program — split into the main camp (ages 5–11) and the Stepping Stones (ages 2–4) — provides a unique blend of athletics, aquatics, creative and performing arts, and outdoor adventure in a safe, nurturing and fun environment. More specifically, the Stepping Stones offers campers a chance to engage in recreational swim, gymnastics, silly science, imagination playground and tee-ball.

While all part of the main camp, the older campers will have different activities available to them: The 5-year-olds get Mini Club, a chance to decide as a group what they want to play; 6- and 7-year-olds get a Club Elective, a musical theater production and more advanced tennis instruction; and kids ages 8–11 gain access to the Sports League, where they’ll put their teamwork and competitive edge to the test.

The schedule is split into eight weeks from June 27 to August 19, with one-week tuition beginning at $1,850. When parents enroll, a portion of tuition is donated to the TLC Starfish Foundation, which provides underserved children with summer camp, educational, community and wellness opportunities. Daily round-trip transportation from Westhampton to Bridgehampton, Sag Harbor to the North Fork is included in tuition, based on program selection.

Working in partnership with Cliff Drysdale Tennis, Southampton Camp & Club offers members and campers a wonderful tennis experience with an internationally qualified team of coaches guiding students at their own pace. From private lessons to clinics to camp programs, novice tennis players have what they need to build their skills and improve their play. Complimentary Southampton Racquet Club membership is included in each camper enrollment, including access to seven Har-Tru courts, a Pro Shop featuring an elite line of Head tennis apparel and the latest Head racquets. The camp offers afternoon Junior Tennis Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays between June 19 and September 2.

To learn more, call 631-488-4700 or visit southamptoncc.com.