Police Seek to ID Duo Who Attempted to Steal Speonk ATM

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who police say damaged a Speonk ATM while trying to steal it last month.

The pair of suspects — who wore heavy dark coats, sweatpants and gloves, and hid their identities with hoods and face coverings — were caught on video during attempted theft, which left the ATM damaged outside of the Speonk Capital One Bank, located at 172 Montauk Highway, on Monday, April 11, police said.

Southampton Town police confirmed that the individuals attached one end of a chain to the ATM and the other end to their truck and then tried to pull the cash machine free using the truck, but the effort failed in what was ultimately a bungled attempt. No money was taken, but the front panel of the ATM was damaged, as can be seen in still images from the video footage.

Police said the duo were operating a dark commercial work truck with what appears to be an orange light on the roof, and one of the suspects can be seen wearing a “hard to miss” pair of bright red sneakers with white soles.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime

Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded by searching “P3 Tips” through the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.