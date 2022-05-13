What to Do on the North Fork This Week: May 14–19, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy days and nights of live entertainment, culture, workshops, adventure, art exhibitions and more local fun at these North Fork events and activities, May 14–19, 2022.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Deanna Hudson at Jason’s Vineyard

Saturday, May 14, 1–5 p.m.

Don’t miss the unforgettable acoustic covers of Deanna Hudson, paired with the delightful views and tastings at Jason’s Vineyard.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Evil Woman: The American ELO

Saturday, May 14, 8 p.m.

Evil woman is recognized as the premier American tribute band to ELO, channeling the UK-based group with awesome melodies and bright arrangements. Tickets begin at $59 and can be purchased ahead of time online.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Cruiser Yachts In-Water Showcase

Friday–Sunday, May 13–15

Join Strong’s Yachts and Strong’s Marine as they show off their new in-stock cruisers. Book your appointment online ahead of time.

2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-4739, strongsmarine.com

Brunch & Jazz on the Dock

Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Begin your day with a casual, fresh brunch as well as a stunning view of the glistening Peconic Bay at Fortino’s Tavern. You’ll enjoy inspiring music by Denise King and friends. There is also a fishing expedition after the brunch that you can purchase an additional ticket for.

102 Main Street, Greenport. eventbrite.com/e/brunch-and-jazz-on-the-dock-tickets-242152664137

Classic Wine Country Bike Tour

Saturday, May 14, 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

There’s no better way to check out the blooming Hamptons countryside than with a jaunty bike tour of harbors, vintage homes and wildlife. This tour includes oil and vinegar tastings, visits to local farmstands and a support vehicle for transporting any purchases you make along the way.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-971-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Vintage Rally & Concourse Sponsored by Dan’s Papers

Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Hit the gas and speed on over to Pindar Vineyards, where you’ll spend the afternoon viewing some of the area’s finest cars, including Porsche, classic VW and Ferrari. Food trucks from local restaurants will be available for your refreshment.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

VIP Blending Session at Sannino Vineyard

Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Saunter over to Sannino Vineyard for a walking tour of the vineyard, wine production facilities and barrel cellar. You’ll enjoy a light lunch before learning to blend your own custom bottle of wine, which you can take home along with additional bottles upon request.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

NORTH FORK ENRICHING PROGRAMS

The Night of Shooting Stars

Monday, May 16, 7–8 p.m.

Don’t miss this fascinating lecture series on the Comet that broke apart in 1995, possibly resulting in a dramatic meteor outburst on May 30, 2022. Register ahead of time for the Zoom link.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Reiki Energy Movement Class via Zoom

Thursday, May 19, 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy the calming and motivating impact of Reiki from the comfort of your living room. This session is a combination of Reiki, chair Quigong and meditation.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Hearts & Souls

On view through May 22

Don’t miss this important exhibition featuring the work of over twenty artists. A portion of the sales will go to support a globally recognized organization benefiting those in need as a result of the war in Ukraine.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5208, williamris.com

Spring Into Collecting

On view through May 30

Stroll on over to the Alex Ferrone Gallery for this special exhibition celebrating the season’s renewal of energy. You’ll enjoy photography, painting, mixed media works and sculpture by 31 artists.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.