House, Networking Magazine Publisher Christine Sheahan Dies

Christine Sheahan, retired publisher and artist died peacefully at the age of 82 on May 5 after battling illness and cancer for the last year.

She met her end with resilience and dignity, knowing that her leaving was a natural conclusion to a long life well spent. She is missed by her immediate family, son Denis and his wife Andrea, with four grandkids, Dimitris, George, Denis and Hana. She was also mother to her predeceased son, Andrew Sheahan.

Sheahan was born in Los Angeles, California to father Andrew Conniff and mother Kathleen Smallbrook. She moved to the East Coast to attend college at Marymount College in Tarrytown. Moving to New York City she started a career in graphic design and advertising. While on a weekend on Fire Island she met her future husband Denis Sheahan, whom she would be together with for 54 years until his death in 2019.

She worked throughout her life with her husband starting with an advertising company Sheahan and Conniff in the early 1980s and then publishing House magazine in 1982. She also began Networking Magazine, which centered the ins and outs of business and organizations on Long Island. She has received numerous awards for all of her work in business including Long Island’s Top 50 Women award.

She was also a successful portrait painter who painted the likeness of family and friends, notably Susan Lucci and Dennis Joe Reimer, Chief of Staff of the Army which hangs in the Pentagon.