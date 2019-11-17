Susan Lucci Remembers ‘All My Children’

East End regular Susan Lucci appeared on Access Daily and chatted with co-hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about her long career as Erica Kane on All My Children. Lucci, who starred on All My Children from its inception in 1970 to the final episode in 2011, is a Long Island native and often returns to the Hamptons during the summer to perform in Celebrity Autobiography, which recently transferred to Broadway.

Lucci gave All My Children fans some hope that the show might return someday. “Reboots are everywhere,” she said. “Fans are clamoring for that. Certainly I will always listen and it’s never ruled out. I love the character so much.” During the segment, Lucci, 72, also talked about her 50-year marriage to Helmut Huber, gushing about her happy relationship.

Though she started out as a scheming vixen, Erica Kane evolved into All My Children’s main character. The character was known for her larger-than-life diva personality, as well as her many marriages and romances. Erica was married to eight different men—she married two of them twice—and had three children and four grandchildren over the course of the show’s run. Lucci was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series 18 times before finally winning in 1999. She was nominated again in 2001 and 2002.

Famous storylines for Lucci’s character included her successful modeling career; the first legal abortion performed on a character in daytime television; the dark revelation that Erica had been raped as a teen and secretly given up a child for adoption; and much more.

Lucci is not the only East Ender to appear on All My Children—Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos starred as lovers Hayley and Mateo.

Check out the interview with Lucci above.