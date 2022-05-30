George Hirsch Recipe: Hot Dogs Two Ways, Simmer Then Grill

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chef George Hirsch, founder and star of George Hirsch Lifestyle on PBS, brings us Hot Dogs Two Ways just in time for Memorial Day. These might be the best hot dogs you ever grilled!

Impress your guests with savory city toppings. Enjoy some tasteful and fun regional spins on the all-American wiener for your next cookout. Today there are many packaged hotdogs in varieties made from beef, pork, chicken, turkey and, let’s not forget, plant-based options.

Hot Dogs Two Ways

L.A. Taco Wrap: Use fresh farm veggies, sweet caramelized onions, and guacamole as a topping wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Chicago 2nd City Dog: How do you improve a Chicago hot dog served in ballparks for more than 100 years? For the 2nd city, serve up to two dogs. And infuse hot dogs gently heated in a good quality beer.

Carolina Double Dip: Carolina BBQ is a multi-hour-long process, low and slow. For the ultimate mix of 100% beef hot dog, wrapped with what Carolina does best – pork. Smokey bacon kicks up the flavor and texture.

NYC Street Corner Frank: Home to hot dog street carts with over 1.5 billion dirty water dogs. Split top soft buns with spicy deli-style mustard, *caramelized red onion sauce, sauerkraut, relish, and handcrafted potato chips on the side.

*Red Onion Sauce: Preheat a nonstick saucepan to medium heat. Place 2 cups of sweet sliced onions and 4 chopped garlic cloves in the pan and cover. Cook for 2–3 minutes, or until the onions brown. Stir and add 1⁄4 cup ketchup, 1 tablespoon paprika, 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, and 1⁄4 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Stir all ingredients into onions and cover again. Simmer for 10 minutes. Serve warm.

Jersey Red Hots: Think flatbread pizza meets hot dogs. Grilled or pan-fried and stuffed into Italian bread pizza, crispy pancetta, potatoes, provolone, fried onion, and grilled red hot pepper.

The North & South Fork Weiner: The best corn hails from the East End. Top wieners with a corn tapenade. Mix 1 cup grilled corn, 1/2 cup chopped plum tomatoes, 2 chopped green onions, 3 crushed caramelized garlic cloves, juice of 2 limes and 2 tablespoons fresh chopped basil.

Hot Dogs Two Ways, Simmer Then Grill: Start with a clean grill, and preheat the grill to high heat. Place a high-sided casserole pan with *seasoned liquid on the grill or side burner and bring it up to a boil. Add hot dogs to seasoned liquid and gently simmer. Heat until warm for 5 minutes. With tongs, remove hot dogs from liquid and quickly sear hot dogs on grill surface, turn and brown on each side.

*Seasoned Liquid Recipe: Mix 1 bottle of your favorite beer (or broth), sliced onion, brown sugar, juice from a drained can of baked beans, and bay leaf.