Recipe: The Plaza Café Smoked Salmon Napoleon

Southampton restaurant-goers in the know likely frequent Douglas Gulija’s excellent eatery, The Plaza Café. Now you can try the restaurant’s smoked salmon Napoleon with his recipe.

1. Peel 1 celery root and slice paper thin on a slicing machine if possible.

2. Lightly fry in oil until golden brown in color and crispy; season with salt.

3. Alternate layers of celery root chips, celery root remoulade and smoked salmon until three levels are created.

4. Drizzle plate with some fresh apple cider that has been cooked down to a syrup.

5. Garnish with some micro celery or celery leaves.

Celery Root Remoulade

Yield: 1 quart

Celery Root Remoulade Ingredients

1 egg yolk

1/2 tbsp water

1 tsp dijon

½ cup oil

3 tbsp lemon juice

1 egg, hard cooked, minced

1/2 tbsp cornichons, minced

1/2 tbsp parsley, minced

1 tsp tarragon

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 cup walnuts, toasted

1 celery root, peeled

2 Bosc pears

1/4 cup celery leaves from hrts

Celery Root Remoulade Method

1. Whisk yolk with water, mustard, salt and pepper.

2. Whisk in oil slowly until emulsified.

3. Whisk in 1 tbsp lemon juice.

4. Fold in cooked egg, cornichons, capers, parsley, tarragon, garlic.

5. Grate celery root on largest holes of box grater; toss with 1 tbsp lemon.

6. Combine 3 tbsp lemon juice with celery root in saucepan and blanch until al dente; shock.

7. Grate pears and toss with remaining lemon.

8. Combine all ingredients and then add celery leaves.

~ This recipe comes to us courtesy of The Plaza Café in Southampton, plazacafesouthampton.com