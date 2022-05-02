Stony Brook to Break Ground on East Hampton Emergency Dept.

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Residents of East Hampton and the surrounding area came one step closer to having state-of-the-art emergency care this week after Stony Brook Medicine announced they will be breaking ground on the facility this summer with an aim to open next year.

Southampton Hospital Association (SHA), Southampton Hospital Foundation (SHF) and the East Hampton Healthcare Foundation (EHHF) held a donor appreciation event at the site of the future Stony Brook Medicine (SBM) East Hampton Emergency Department to celebrate raising $38 million in donations for the project. The East Hampton Emergency Department will open in late 2023 and operate under the Stony Brook Medicine healthcare system, which includes Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

“Raising $38 million to date, is a remarkable feat as restrictions over the past two years imposed by the COVID pandemic thwarted traditional fundraising,” Southampton Hospital Association Vice Chair Jim Forbes said in an announcement. Forbes, who is also Chair of the East Hampton Emergency Department Campaign Committee, confirmed that construction of the Stony Brook Medicine East Hampton Emergency Department will begin this summer.

The new Stony Brook Medicine East Hampton Emergency Department will offer approximately 22,000 square feet of space, providing cardiac monitoring capability in every exam room; dedicated rooms for advanced imaging; fast-track treatment rooms for general, pediatric, obstetrics/gynecology, and ophthalmology patients; on-site ambulance for hospital transport; two isolation rooms; and a resuscitation room; as well as rooftop solar panels, a rain-catch garden and native plantings to reduce environmental impact.

And it will all be conveniently adjacent to Stony Brook’s East Hampton Healthcare Center on Pantigo Place. “The location offers ease of access for both emergency care and other important health services,” explains Henry Murray, Chair Emeritus of the East Hampton Healthcare Foundation.

“The interior of the building will capably house advanced technologies and medical equipment while adhering to the Town’s strict environmental standards,” Southampton Hospital Association Trustee Andrew Davis added, describing the attractive building plan. “The exterior reflects our community’s architectural legacy and respects the local beauty of our natural environment.”

“For years, the residents of East Hampton Town, Village and hamlets have expressed concerns regarding medical transport, particularly during high traffic periods,” said Robert S. Chaloner, President, Southampton Hospital Association and Chief Administrative Officer, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. “The East Hampton Emergency Department offers additional access to emergency care as well as vital healthcare services provided by Stony Brook Medicine.”

“We are grateful to the passionate commitment of our generous local donors and a $10 million state grant made to Stony Brook University,” Forbes continued. “We thank the residents and the Town of East Hampton for their unwavering support throughout this planning process.”

“Stony Brook Medicine’s East Hampton Emergency Department will provide essential services to our East Hampton communities,” said Hal Paz, MD, Executive Vice President, Health Sciences, Stony Brook University and Chief Executive Officer, Stony Brook University Medicine. “This new facility will join The Phillips Family Cancer Center, which opened in 2019, in delivering on Stony Brook’s promise of offering world-class clinical care and treatments to all those on the East End.”

“The new facility underscores our commitment to support Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s mission,” stated Kenneth B. Wright, Chair, Southampton Hospital Association. “For over a century, the Southampton Hospital Association has been dedicated to building the future of healthcare on the South Fork with the sole purpose of ensuring all our communities have access to the highest level of healthcare.”

“The Stony Brook Medicine East Hampton Emergency Department offers our citizens improved access and reduced response times for vital emergency care and other necessary services,” East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc said. “This is crucial for meeting the expanding healthcare needs of our growing community.”

Anyone interested in supporting the SBM East Hampton Emergency Department can call the Southampton Hospital Foundation at 631-283-4404 or the East Hampton Healthcare Foundation at 631-324-8943.

To learn more about Southampton Hospital Association, including goals, current projects, and ways to support their mission, visit southamptonhospitalassociation.org.

Find more info about Stony Brook Medicine at stonybrookmedicine.edu. or Stony Brook Southampton Hospital at southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu.