Dan Talks: Robert Chaloner, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital

Robert Chaloner, CAO Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
Robert Chaloner, CAO Stony Brook Southampton Hospital

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 57: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with Robert Chaloner, Chief Administrative Officer of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Chaloner has over 35 years of healthcare administrative experience and an intense passion for community hospitals and nonprofit healthcare. He also serves as President of the Southampton Hospital Association and reports to the Board of Directors in that capacity.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Robert Chaloner, CAO of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital – Episode 57

