Top 5 East End Kids & Family Events: May 13–19, 2022

The East End is delivering fun for kids and the whole family this week, May 13–19, 2022. Check out our top five events, and 10 go-to venues anytime in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Top 5 Family Events to Check Out This Week

Southampton Elks Carnival

Friday-Sunday, May 13–15

What kiddo doesn’t love a carnival? This one features a weekend choc-full of food, games, prizes and carnival rides. Admission is free but you will be charged for carnival activities.

Southampton. nycarnivals.com/2022/southampton-elks-carnival-2022-southampton-ny

Rainbow Snack Squares & STEM: Construction Challenge Super Combo

Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Your little chef ages 6–12 years will create a crunchy cereal and peanut butter treat and test their building skills while it chills. The cost is $35 per child.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Classic Blueberry Pie Kit

Monday–Thursday, May 15–19

Your culinary teen can pick up a kit from the Rogers Memorial Library and learn to make a blueberry pie from scratch. Register online for the link and ingredients.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Comedy Classes at the Flanders Youth Center

Tuesday, May 17, 4–5:30 p.m.

If your kiddo in grades 3–8 loves to make you chuckle, they won’t want to miss the last week to take a comedy course at the Flanders Youth Center. They will learn how to write jokes, build confidence and overcome stage fright.

655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Rock Painting

Thursday, May 19, 4–5 p.m.

You and your little creative ages 7–10 can rock on over to the East Hampton Library, where they will get plenty of painting ideas. The event is free but you can register ahead of time online.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0022, easthamptonlibrary.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The All-Star

Beyond your typical bowling experience, The All-Star offers options like Hyperbowling, which is an impressive blend of electronics, lights and sensors that will take your kiddos’ games to the next level. There’s also an All-American grill with burgers, pizzas and drinks for all.

96 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-998-4234, theallstargrill.com

Amagansett Youth Park

Your kiddos can hop, skip and jump over to the Amagansett Youth Park in the rain or shine of spring. The facilities include picnic tables, a roller-skating rink and a playground. On a chilly day, head into the clubhouse for the indoor play area and toddler arts center.

206 Town Lane, East Hampton. ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Amagansett-Youth-Park-60

Elizabeth A. Morton National Wildlife Refuge

The Morton Refuge is a special Hamptons outdoor destination, located on the 187 acres separating the Noyack and Little Peconic Bays. Your little ones can hike while viewing deer, chipmunks and frogs. This time of year, you can also see piping plovers, a threatened species of seabird, as it arrives for nesting.

2595 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-7598, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton

Greenport Carousel

This historic carousel is over 100 years old and a great place to visit with the kiddos if you’re in the neighborhood. It’s currently open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

36 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Long Island Aquarium

A popular destination for native Long Islanders as well as visitors, the Long Island Aquarium offers popular indoor exhibits that include an Amazon Rainforest, Amphibian Alley and of course, your favorite swimmy friends. You’ll also enjoy outdoor exhibits that include Ancient Reptile Ruins and Creatures of the Night.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

LT Burger

LT Burger is a favorite of kiddos in the Hamptons. With locations in both Sag Harbor and Westhampton Beach, your little eaters will find no shortage of delicious options in their Kids Box, which you can add a milkshake to for an additional $5.00. Enjoy outdoor seating options on a fine day.

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4646. ltburger.com

The Magic Fountain

Little ice cream lovers will flip for the chance to visit the Magic Fountain in Mattituck, where they’ll be delighted by shakes, floats, banana splits and ice cream sundaes. Seasonal flavors can be purchased in cups, pints, or quarts to bring home.

9825 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4908, magicfountaintogo.com/ny9825/menu.php

North Haven Park

Known for being a great spot for tennis, this park also has a playground and small basketball court and a smaller hoop for little ones. Residents can enjoy a great discount and you’ll rarely find a crowd.

355 Ferry Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1120, northhavenny.us

South Fork Natural History Museum

Introduce your curious child to the wonders of nature through recreated natural habitat exhibits, floor-to-ceiling murals and touch tanks with sea stars, crabs and urchins. The museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Southampton Golf Range

Check out this 18-hole mini-golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. You can also stop by the snack bar for some classic burgers and fries.

699 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event)