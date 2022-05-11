What to Do in the Hamptons This Week: May 13–17, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about to enjoy fun and enriching Hamptons events, activities and culture this week, May 13–17, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Garett & Tamara at Wölffer Estate

Friday, May 13, 5–8 p.m.

Join this New York-based duo and songwriting team in the elegant tasting room of Wölffer Estate. Their style is a fusion of R&B, soul and contemporary songwriting. Meanwhile, sip on some of the finest bubbly on the South Fork at Wölffer Estate.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Live Music at Cowfish with Christiaan Padavan

Friday, May 13, 6 p.m.

Christiaan Padavan was a contestant on Season 17 of American Idol and Hamptons entertainment favorite. Enjoy his energetic tracks while dining on elegant seafood and sipping in the stunning views at Cowfish.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Spring: French Flourishes

Saturday, May 14, 5–6:30 p.m.

Enjoy delightful French works by aesthetic composers like Ravel, Gaubert and Faure. Tickets begin at $45 but $10 student rates are available.

2429 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 212-741-9403, bcmf.org/product-page/french-flourishes

Lynn Blue Band at Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, May 14, 8 p.m.

Enjoy the classic rock, folk and blues of the Lynn Blue Band at the Stephen Talkhouse. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased ahead of time online.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Tracy Morgan

Saturday, May 14, 9–11 p.m.

Join one of the most successful comedians of our time at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, best known for his work in 7 seasons of 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live. Tickets begin at $131.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

National Public Gardens Day Tour

Friday, May 13, 2–3:30 p.m.

You won’t want to miss this special event where you’ll join Bridge Gardens director Rick Bogusch to learn about the native and non-native plants in the area, including roses and herbs. The tour is free for Bridge Gardens members and $10 for everyone else.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

USA Women’s Half Marathon

Saturday, May 14

Don’t miss your opportunity to run with the best, receive a custom bag and enjoy a mimosa and kombucha bar. A pendant and chain necklace from Tiffany and Co. will be presented when you cross the finish line.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0247, racethread.com/race/running-new-york-southampton-usa-womens-half-marathon-reviews

PorschEast

Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m.–noon

Don’t miss this exclusive day for Porche enthusiasts including full access to the club, breakfast and drinks. You’ll also be entered in a raffle to win a Porsche bicycle valued at $10K.

215 Rogers Way, Suite H, Westhampton Beach. eventbrite.com/e/porscheast-tickets-267084174957

Goat Yoga

Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m.

Goat yoga is known for its ability to enhance your mood, lower your blood pressure and improve your range of motion. You’ll need to register ahead of time and bring your own mat.

851 Head of Pond Road, Water Mill. corwithsfarmstand.com

Community Yoga on the Farm

Saturday, May 14, 11–noon

If you love yoga, now is the time to get out and salute the sun on the farm with Mandala Yoga at Amber Waves Farm. The class is suitable for beginners to advanced yogis and all proceeds will go to support the programs on the farm. While you’re there, check out the fresh fruits and veggies at the Market Cafe.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Mercedez-Benz Club: Cars, Coffee & a Bottle of Wine

Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Members and friends of the Mercedez Benz Club are invited to the first show of the summer at Duck Walk Vineyards. There will be peer judging for awards and a portion of proceeds will go to benefit the Make a Wish Foundation.

231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. eventbrite.com/e/mercedes-benz-club-cars-coffee-and-a-bottle-of-wine-duck-walk-vinery-tickets-295867546797

Harbor Cruise

Sunday, May 15, 1:30 p.m.

Get your crew together for a delightful tour of Montauk Harbor with Holden It Down. Depending upon your group and day, you’ll enjoy restaurant and bar stops along the way. Purchase tickets ahead of time for $44 per person.

470 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-885-5134, montaukcycleboat.starboardsuite.com/e/harbor-cruise-1245

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s 2022 Annual Golf Classic Tournament and Fundraiser

Tuesday, May 19, 9 a.m.

Enjoy a fine day on the course and raise money for a good cause at the Sebonack Golf Club. The event will feature breakfast, a driving range, a golf tournament, lunch, a reception and an awards ceremony.

405 Sebonac Road, Southampton. 866-232-8484, alzfdn.org/golf

ENRICHING PROGRAMS

Shabbat Morning Service

Saturday, May 14, 10–11:30 a.m.

Enjoy this sacred time of song and prayer at the Jewish Center of the Hamptons. This service will also be live-streamed.

44 Woods Road, East Hampton. 631-324-9858, jcoh.org/event/shabbat-morning-service/2022-05-14

Two Forks and a Cork

Saturday, May 14, 6–8 p.m.

Enjoy this fantastic evening with live music, East End food and samples from all of your favorite wineries and distilleries. It’s the perfect setting for networking and socializing. The Cost is $55 for Parrish Art Museum members and $75 for non-members, with sponsorship opportunities starting at $250.

276 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Virtual Talk: Tech Tuesdays–What the Heck Is Techspressionism?

Tuesday, May 17, 6–7:30 p.m.

Join exhibition advisor and director of the Pollack-Krasner House and Study Center Helen Harrison as you uncover the inception and potential of Techspressionism. Register online for the link.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-293-0957, southamptonartscenter.org

East End Libraries Present: Chaco Culture National Historical Park, via Zoom

Tuesday, May 17, 7–8 p.m.

Don’t miss this special virtual opportunity to learn about the Chaco people, who occupied the Southwestern United States for over 2,000 years. Email [email protected] with the subject “Chaco Culture” for the Zoom link.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

The Art of Whaling

Open now

Don’t miss this special exhibition at the Sag Harbor Whaling Museum featuring European and American paintings, drawings and prints depicting whaling from the 1800s to the modern day. The museum is open Thursdays and Mondays from 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

Maren Hassinger at DIA Bridgehampton

On view through May 31

Don’t miss one of the last weeks to view this special exhibition featuring bush sculptures and fabric panels created by artist Maren Hassinger, who taught at Stony Brook Southampton during the 1990s. Her work explores the relationships between ecology, humanity and identity.

Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1476, diaart.org

Terence Netter: Visions and Revisions Revisited

On view through July 31

Terence Netter become the founding director of the Stony Brook University Fine Arts Center in 1979. His friendship with Lee Krasner led to the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center becoming deeded to the Stony Brook Foundation. This exhibition is inspired by Netter’s 1997 show titled Visions and Revisions.

830 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-324-4929, stonybrook.edu/commcms/pkhouse/exhibitions.php

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.