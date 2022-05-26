Head of The Class: Voters Pass All East End School Budgets

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Voters approved all two dozen school district budgets and related spending requests on the East End, results of the May 17 elections show. Here are the results, broken down by district.

AMAGANSETT

Voters approved the Amagansett Union Free School District’s $12.6 million budget with 84 for and 11 against. Also approved were a pair of spending propositions for a masonry project and school bus. Incumbent school board candidate Kristen Peterson was re-elected after running unopposed and Wayne Gauger won an open seat.

BRIDGEHAMPTON

The $20.9 million Bridgehampton Schools budget passed with a tally of 103 to 37, with two spending packages approved by similar margins. Incumbent school board members Carla Lillie and Jennifer Vinski were both re-elected without opposition.

EAST HAMPTON

Voters passed the East Hampton School District’s $76.5 million budget 186 to 21 along with a proposition to establish a capital reserve fund. Re-elected were school board members Sandra Vorpahl, Justine O’Mara Limonius and James Foster.

EAST QUOGUE

The $27.5 million East Quogue Union Free School District budget passed 451 to 95, with its proposition passing by a larger margin. Incumbent school board member Jessica Stalters was re-elected and Briana Gladding beat Allison Ford for an open seat.

FISHER ISLAND

Sixty voters OK’d the Fisher Island Union Free School District’s $3.8 million budget and a proposition to allocate $51,000 to the library passed 55 to 5. Incumbent school board member Matthew Edwards was re-elected and Amy Harris won the race to fill a vacant seat.

GREENPORT

The Greenport Union Free School District’s $21.6 million budget, which included a 5.75% spending increase and 3% tax hike, won passage 320 to 107. Board of education newcomers Jaime Martilotta and Emily Latham Whitecavage won a three-way race for two open seats over Babette Cornine.

HAMPTON BAYS

The Hampton Bays Public Schools’ $59.5 million budget was approved by a margin of 644 to 142. It featured a 3.9% budget increase and a 0% tax levy increase. Voters also approved by a similar margin a a proposition to authorize spending up to $300,000 to repair, reconstruct and upgrade the school district’s buildings, facilities and grounds, including incidental costs.

MATTITUCK-CUTCHOGUE

Voters approved the Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District’s $42.8 million budget, which includes a 1.4% spending increase and 1.8% tax hike, with 524 voting in favor and 156 against. Voters also approved propositions authorizing STEM, building roof repairs and the creation of a capital reserve fund. Board of education incumbents George Haase and Jennifer Anderson were re-elected over challenger Jaqueline Zappulla.

MONTAUK

The $20 million budget for the Montauk Public School passed 72 to 7 and school board incumbent Kelly White won re-election unopposed.

NEW SUFFOLK

Voters passed the New Suffolk Common School District’s $1.1 million budget 37 to 3 and Lisa Zissel was elected to an open seat on the school board without opposition.

OYSTERPONDS

The Oysterponds Union Free School District’s $5.5 million budget with a 1.7% spending decrease and 3.7% tax increase passed 204 to 9. Voters also approved a capital project, extended a capital reserve fund and passed the library budget. School board member Dorothy-Dean Thomas was unseated by Erin Stanton. Incumbents Thomas Stevensonand Miriam Foster were re-elected.

QUOGUE

Voters approved the Quogue Union Free School District’s $9.9 million budget with a 2.9% spending increase by a margin of 103 to 22. School board members Paul Bass and Steve Failla won re-election and Gabe Kochmer won an open seat.

REMSENBURG-SPEONK

The Remsenburg-Speonk Union Free School District’s $15.5 million budget passed 186 to 25. Also approved were the library budget passed, a proposition to renovate elementary school and a contract with Westhampton Beach Union Free School District and Eastport/South Manor Central SChool District to educate students grades seven through 12 passed. Kevin Toolan and Suzanne Saulino were elected to the school board.

RIVERHEAD

The Riverhead Central School District’s $169 million budget with a 6.5% spending increase passed 1,658 to 993. Voters also approved $56,000 in cafeteria renovations. School board members Matthew Wallace and Laurie Downs fended off challenger Andrew Nadeau.

SAG HARBOR

Voters approved the Sag Harbor Union Free School District’s $45.9 million budget with a 2% tax hike 911 to 197. A capital expenditure to upgrade the ventilation system in school buildings also passed. Grainne Coen and Ronald Reed won a four-way race for two open seats on the school board.

SAGAPONACK

Twenty-four voters unanimously approved the Sagaponack Common School’s $1.8 million budget with a 9% spending increase. Board member Cathy Hatgistavrou was re-elected unopposed.

SHELTER ISLAND

The Shelter Island School District’s $12.4 million budget with a .49% spending increase was approved 165 to 16. School board members Katherine Rossi-Snook and Kathleen Lynch were re-elected without challenge.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER

Voters approved the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District’s $83 million budget with a 1.7% tax increase 625 to 167. Voters also approved a proposition authorizing capital projects. School board members Thomas Sheridan and Meghan Tepfenhardt were re-elected unopposed.

SOUTHAMPTON

The Southampton Union Free School District’s $74.9 million budget with a 1.4% spending increase passed 585 to 193. Also approved was a proposal to spend $4.9 million in capital funds to buy property that will be used as an administrative building. Germain Smith beat Scott Gaeckle for an open seat on the school board.

SOUTHOLD

Voters approved the Southold Union Free School District’s $32.2 million budget with a 1.9% spending increase 360 to 55. School board member Judi Fouchet was re-elected unopposed.

SPRINGS

The Springs Union Free School District’s $32.8 million budget with a 6.7% spending increase passed 323 to 111. Voters also approved propositions to spend $135,000 on a school bus and $489,000 on a playground.

TUCKAHOE

Voters approved the Tuckahoe Union Free School District’s $23 million budget 144 to 44. Also approved was $56,650 for participation in the Southampton Youth Association and $10,000 for participation in the Parrish Art Museum. Timothy Gilmartin won a seat to the school board unopposed.

WAINSCOTT

The Wainscott Common School District’s $4.1 million budget with a 7.8% spending increase was approved 43 to 3. Also approved was a proposal to add the Bridgehampton School District as another option for students grades 4 to 12. School board member William Babinski was re-elected unopposed.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Voters approved the Westhampton Beach School District’s $61.5 million budget with a 2.3% spending increase 475 to 130. School board member Dawn Arrasate was re-elected and Elizabeth Lanni-Hewitt won an open seat in a four-way race over Casandra Carrick and Katheryn Antonio-Rios.