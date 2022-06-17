Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Calling all Hamptons pet owners: Breathe a sigh of relief, your pets are about to get emergency care closer to home than ever before.

Dr. Cindy Bressler will be opening the Wave Center for Veterinary Emergencies — the Hamptons’ first-ever all-night veterinary emergency hospital — in Wainscott, with Phase 1 starting on June 23. During Phase One, the hospital will be open Thursday through Sunday from 7 p.m.–7 a.m. As the summer progresses, the hospital will expand its hours to a full week.

“In all the years I have been a house-call vet here in the Hamptons, we have had to transport pets in dire situations at night to the closest emergency hospitals an hour or two away for full-scale treatment, and very often pets don’t make it in time,” said Dr. Bressler.

Dr. Bressler has provided on-call availability and emergency veterinary care for Hamptons pet owners for almost t20 years. She’s seen firsthand how not having access to care dramatically changes whether or not a pet lives or dies.

“In busy summer seasons, the lack of a local emergency hospital was often tragic and eliminating the need for patient transfers could have changed the entire story,” said Dr. Bressler, “Many more lives can be saved now.”

The hospital will be staffed with ICU nurses and emergency doctors. Phase One kicks off later this month with a limited schedule to ensure the team can evolve to the needs and care of the community. Phase Two will consist of the hospital expanding its hours to accommodate more emergencies.

All-Night Vet ER Will Meet Growing Need

Another reason to celebrate this new veterinary hospital is with more doctors, the waiting time for pets to be seen can be shortened in a time when more Americans own pets than ever before.

According to a survey done by The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), almost one in five households in America acquired a dog or cat since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With more pets, veterinary hospitals have higher intakes than ever before, leading to waiting lists.

A press release sent by Dr. Bressler and her team stated that during the summer of 2021, booking an emergency appointment for a pet held the possibility of a three-week waiting period. Sometimes pets don’t have that kind of wait time. Dr. Bressler and her team hope to shorten the waiting period with the opening of the new hospital.

“The Hamptons are known to offer a wealth of amenities,” said Dr. Bressler, “but in an era of pet abundance fueled by COVID, our residents and visitors can’t go another summer without an immediate emergency night vet hospital.”

The Wave Center for Veterinary Emergencies will be located at 340 Montauk Highway in Wainscott,. They can be reached at 631-892-WAVE (9283).

“Opening this clinic will bring emergency care home,” said Dr. Bressler, “and with it, greater chances of survival.”

Learn how to become a patient at wavehamptons.com