Podcast: Dan Talks with April Gornik, North Haven Artist & Activist

April Gornik
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

April Gornik, Artist & Activist

Episode 84: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with April Gornik, North Haven artist, activist. She and her husband, fellow artist Eric Fischl, have done incredible work in the Village of Sag Harbor, including fundraising to restore the once-burned Sag Harbor Cinema, cofounding The Church arts center and environmental efforts such as preserving land and saving turtles.

Dan Rattiner speaks with April Gornik, North Haven artist and activist – Episode 84

