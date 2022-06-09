Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about on the East End with your kids at our top five family friendly events and activities this week, June 10–14, 2022, plus 10 go-to local venues.

Top 5 Family Events To Check Out This Week

Saturday Camp at the Green School

Friday, June 10, 9 a.m.–noon

Your little nature lover ages 3–10 will flip for their chance to feed the animals, create projects and play. The cost is $135 per child per day.

287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. hisawyer.com/marketplace/activity-set/197648

Skateboarding Clinic

Saturday, June 11, 10:15–11:45 a.m.

Join Jacky and Kyle for a step-by-step skateboarding clinic that will help you learn to balance and have confidence. Skateboards and pads will be provided, but you’ll need to bring your own helmet. The cost is $40.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

The Hamptons Spring Festival

Sunday, June 12, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Hop on over to the Clubhouse, where kiddos and parents can enjoy music, food trucks, a car show and a summer camp showcase. Admission is free but you can register ahead of time.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. members.easthamptonchamber.com/events/details/2022-the-hamptons-spring-festival-1730

Celebrate National Smile Day Storytime

Sunday, June 12, 11 a.m.

Bring your pearly whites over to the John Jermain Memorial Library, where kiddos will celebrate National Smile Day with stories, shakers, scarves and more. No registration is required.

201 Main Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Sensory Bin Fun: Edible Beach

Tuesday, June 14, 10:30 a.m.

Bring your little beach bum ages baby to 3 years over to the East Hampton Library along with cars, trucks and toys. Edible “sand” will be provided to pretend you’re sitting by the surf.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Amber Waves Farm

Your kiddos will love this family-friendly farm that features over 350 varieties of veggies, herbs and fresh-cut flowers. You’ll also enjoy a market cafe featuring a special kids’ menu and bakery.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Amagansett Youth Park

Your kiddos can hop, skip and jump over to the Amagansett Youth Park in the rain or shine of spring. The facilities include picnic tables, a roller skating rink and a playground. On a rainy day, head into the clubhouse for the indoor play area and toddler arts center.

206 Town Lane, East Hampton. ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Amagansett-Youth-Park-60

Havens Beach Park

Welcome summer with a playground, gazebo and bathrooms right on the beach in Sag Harbor. Kiddos can enjoy some beautiful scenery while they play.

Havens Beach Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0222, sagharborchamber.com/vendors/havens-beach

Long Island Aquarium

A popular destination for native Long Islanders as well as visitors, the Long Island Aquarium offers bustling indoor exhibits that include an Amazon Rainforest, Amphibian Alley and of course, your favorite swimmy friends. You’ll also enjoy outdoor exhibits that include Ancient Reptile Ruins and Creatures of the Night.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Lucharitos

If you really want to hit the spot after a fun day of exploring the North Fork with kids, you won’t want to miss out on Lucharitos. Burritos, tacos and quesadillas are all on the menu, along with some sweet desserts.

119 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-6666, lucharitos.com

Montauk State Park Playground

Parents love this recently refurbished playground featuring covered seating and a sandbox. It’s located adjacent to the restrooms and within walking distance of the historic Montauk Lighthouse.

2000 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov/parks/61

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Your little nature lover can explore critters living in forests and ponds as well as view a beautiful butterfly garden. There’s also a nature gift shop kids can check out on the weekends from noon–4 p.m.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

South Fork Natural History Museum

Introduce your curious child to the wonders of nature through recreated natural habitat exhibits, floor-to-ceiling murals and touch tanks with sea stars, crabs and urchins. The museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Snowflake Ice Cream Shop

Your little sweet teeth will love the old-fashioned feel of this local favorite, where they can choose between waffle cones, monster shakes and banana boats. Flavors like Cookie Monster and Peanut Butter Cup Crunch are prepared in-house using premium ingredients and flavors.

1148 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4394, snowflakeicecream.com

Southampton Golf Range

Check out this 18-hole mini-golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. You can also stop by the snack bar for some classic burgers and fries.

699 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.