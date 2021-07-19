Hampton Eats

Cool Down at These Hamptons & North Fork Ice Cream Spots

melting Ice cream at Fistral beach, Newquay, Cornwall on a bright sunny June day.
The Hamptons and North Fork are filled with great restaurants and wineries, but there are also plenty of delectable confections, too. Enjoy a delicious frozen treat, from ice cream to frozen yogurt to gelato, at these fabulous spots.

Hamptons

Big Olaf
8 Wharf Street, Sag Harbor

Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen
2391 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

Buddhaberry Ice Cream and Yogurt
125 Main Street, Sag Harbor. buddhaberry.com

The Fudge Company
67 Main Street, Southampton. southamptonfudgecompany.com

Gemelli Gelato of Hampton Bays
139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. gemelligelatohamptonbays.com

Gourmet Sorbet
151 Mitchells Lane, Bridgehampton. gourmetsorbet.com

Juice Press
93 Main Street, Southampton. juicepress.com

Moo Moo’s Ice Cream Shop
69 North Main Street, East Hampton. easthamptonicecream.com

Sant Ambroeus
30 Main Street, Southampton. santambroeus.com

Shock Ice Cream
99 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. shockicecream.com

Sip’N Soda
40 Hampton Road, Southampton. sipnsoda.com

Yummylicious!
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor. yummylicioussagharbor.com

North Fork

D’latte Pastry Gelato Bar
218 Main Road, Greenport

Magic Fountain
9825 Main Road, Mattituck. magicfountaintogo.com

North Fork Chocolate Company
740 Main Road, Aquebogue. northforkchocolate.com

Scoops and Grinds Bakehouse & Espresso Bar
31000 Main Road, Cutchogue

Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe
1148 West Main Street, Riverhead. snowflakeicecream.com

Star Confectionery
4 East Main Street, Riverhead. star-confectionery.com

