Cool Down at These Hamptons & North Fork Ice Cream Spots

The Hamptons and North Fork are filled with great restaurants and wineries, but there are also plenty of delectable confections, too. Enjoy a delicious frozen treat, from ice cream to frozen yogurt to gelato, at these fabulous spots.
Hamptons
Big Olaf
8 Wharf Street, Sag Harbor
Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen
2391 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
Buddhaberry Ice Cream and Yogurt
125 Main Street, Sag Harbor. buddhaberry.com
The Fudge Company
67 Main Street, Southampton. southamptonfudgecompany.com
Gemelli Gelato of Hampton Bays
139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. gemelligelatohamptonbays.com
Gourmet Sorbet
151 Mitchells Lane, Bridgehampton. gourmetsorbet.com
Juice Press
93 Main Street, Southampton. juicepress.com
Moo Moo’s Ice Cream Shop
69 North Main Street, East Hampton. easthamptonicecream.com
Sant Ambroeus
30 Main Street, Southampton. santambroeus.com
Shock Ice Cream
99 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. shockicecream.com
Sip’N Soda
40 Hampton Road, Southampton. sipnsoda.com
Yummylicious!
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor. yummylicioussagharbor.com
North Fork
D’latte Pastry Gelato Bar
218 Main Road, Greenport
Magic Fountain
9825 Main Road, Mattituck. magicfountaintogo.com
North Fork Chocolate Company
740 Main Road, Aquebogue. northforkchocolate.com
Scoops and Grinds Bakehouse & Espresso Bar
31000 Main Road, Cutchogue
Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe
1148 West Main Street, Riverhead. snowflakeicecream.com
Star Confectionery
4 East Main Street, Riverhead. star-confectionery.com