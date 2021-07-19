Cool Down at These Hamptons & North Fork Ice Cream Spots

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons and North Fork are filled with great restaurants and wineries, but there are also plenty of delectable confections, too. Enjoy a delicious frozen treat, from ice cream to frozen yogurt to gelato, at these fabulous spots.

Hamptons

Big Olaf

8 Wharf Street, Sag Harbor

Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen

2391 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

Buddhaberry Ice Cream and Yogurt

125 Main Street, Sag Harbor. buddhaberry.com

The Fudge Company

67 Main Street, Southampton. southamptonfudgecompany.com

Gemelli Gelato of Hampton Bays

139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. gemelligelatohamptonbays.com

Gourmet Sorbet

151 Mitchells Lane, Bridgehampton. gourmetsorbet.com

Juice Press

93 Main Street, Southampton. juicepress.com

Moo Moo’s Ice Cream Shop

69 North Main Street, East Hampton. easthamptonicecream.com

Sant Ambroeus

30 Main Street, Southampton. santambroeus.com

Shock Ice Cream

99 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. shockicecream.com

Sip’N Soda

40 Hampton Road, Southampton. sipnsoda.com

Yummylicious!

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor. yummylicioussagharbor.com

North Fork

D’latte Pastry Gelato Bar

218 Main Road, Greenport

Magic Fountain

9825 Main Road, Mattituck. magicfountaintogo.com

North Fork Chocolate Company

740 Main Road, Aquebogue. northforkchocolate.com

Scoops and Grinds Bakehouse & Espresso Bar

31000 Main Road, Cutchogue

Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe

1148 West Main Street, Riverhead. snowflakeicecream.com

Star Confectionery

4 East Main Street, Riverhead. star-confectionery.com