Plants to Help Lake Agawam Water Quality in Southampton

Lake Agawam is on track to shine a little brighter this summer.

At the Southampton Village Board of Trustees meeting on June 9, the board unanimously voted to approve environmental measures to lessen the pollutants making their way into Lake Agawam.

Linden Lane runs directly into Lake Agawam. For some of the residents, the lake is in their backyard. While it gives wonderful views, having a road so close to the lake leads to quicker pollution and toxins.

“We’ve been working with the Lake Agawam Conservancy and some residents on Linden Lane, and if anyone goes down Linden Lane, a lot of road runoff gets into the lake,” Mayor Jesse Warren said at the meeting. “So we’ll be installing natural species of plants.”

The board is working closely with the Lake Agawam Conservancy to fund and protect its beautiful lake. The board was also able to get permits through the State of New York Department of Conservation.

According to their website, the Lake Agawam Conservancy “Is dedicated to reviving Lake Agawam, its watershed, and its surrounding ecosystems to protect human health and ecological vitality.”