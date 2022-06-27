Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Stewart Lane aka “Mr. Broadway”

Episode 85: This week on the Dan’s Talks podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane, aka “Mr. Broadway.” Lane is CEO, president and co-founder of BroadwayHD; CEO of Theater Venture Inc.; six-time Tony Award-winning producer for productions including Jay Johnson: The Two & Only, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Will Rogers Follies, La Cage Au Folles, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder and War Horse.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast