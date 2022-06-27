In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Stewart Lane aka “Mr. Broadway”
Episode 85: This week on the Dan’s Talks podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane, aka “Mr. Broadway.” Lane is CEO, president and co-founder of BroadwayHD; CEO of Theater Venture Inc.; six-time Tony Award-winning producer for productions including Jay Johnson: The Two & Only, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Will Rogers Follies, La Cage Au Folles, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder and War Horse.