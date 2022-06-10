Celebrate Pride Month 2022 at East End Summer LGBTQ+ Events

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With LGBTQ+ Pride Month kicking off summer once again, there are many opportunities on the East End in June, and July, to celebrate our diversity and the LGBTQ+ community, and to raise funds for important causes.

​East End Pride Month 2022 Events

PRIDE AT THE FARM

Friday, June 10, 4–7 p.m.

Suffolk County Farm and Education Center

350 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank

ccesuffolk.org

Join the Suffolk County Farm & Education Center for a free family pride event. Fun crafts, music and dancing, farm animals, wagon ride, rainbow treats, Drag Queen Story Hour and more. RSVP on Facebook.

EAST END PRIDE SUNDAY FUNDAY

Sunday, June 12, 1–6 p.m.

Terra Vite North Fork Winery & Vineyard

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport

631-722-3416, terravitewinery.com

Ticket price: $85

Terra Vite Winery & Vineyard in Jamesport is spreading the LGBTQ+ love on the North Fork with an East End Pride Sunday Funday. The afternoon event features a live oyster shucking contest, local food and beverages, yoga and zumba classes, music and much more to benefit the LGBT Network of Long Island.

NFW: PRIDE GOLF CELEBRATION

Monday, June 13, 7 a.m.–2 p.m.

The Woods at Cherry Creek Golf Course

967 Reeds Avenue, Riverhead

northforkwomen.org

The North Fork Women group always has fun fundraising events, and this first-ever Pride Golf & Lunch Event looks like a good time. Play the 18-hole tournament complete with prizes, then have lunch with your friends on the patio at Stonewall’s restaurant. You can skip the golf game if you don’t play, but it’s all for a good cause, the North Fork Women fund, to support women in need on the North Fork.

DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR AT CMEE

Saturday, June 18, noon–2 p.m.

Children’s Museum of the East End

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

cmee.org

Joint the museum for a fabulous afternoon of featuring Drag Queen Story Hour with Bella Noche, games and crafting.

PRIDE SHABBAT MORNING SERVICE

Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m.

Jewish Center of the Hamptons

44 Woods Lane, East Hampton

jcoh.org/eent/pride-shabbat-morning-service

Celebrate Pride Month with a special Shabbat service with honored guest Fred Becker, a Jewish Center of the Hamptons board member.

LONGHOUSE RESERVE CELEBRATES PRIDE

Sunday, June 26, 5–8 p.m.

LongHouse Reserve

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton

eventbrite.com/e/longhouse-celebrates-pride-tickets

Celebrate Pride Sunday touring the reserve and supporting Hamptons Pride, with live jazz, Wölffer wines and cider, and light bites. Featuring music by Julie Bluestone Jazz Trio, wines and cider by Wölffer Estate Vineyards, and light bites by private chef Natalie Nichols. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit public charity, Hamptons Pride, the first organization devoted exclusively to Pride in the Hamptons. All money raised benefits activities and programs for East End LGBTQ+ people and their allies.

More Summer 2022 LGBTQ+ Pride Events

HETRICK-MARTIN INSTITUTE SCHOOL’S OUT

Saturday, July 9, 5:30–9:30 p.m.

The Arc House, East Hampton

him.org/schoolsout

​​The annual Hetrick-Martin Institute’s summer benefit in support of LGBTQ youth is returning after a two-year hiatus at the architecturally unique Arc House in East Hampton. The benefit cocktail reception from 5:30–7:30 p.m. will be followed by dinner from 7:30–9:30 p.m. The co-chairs are architect Rob Grazier and Douglas Elliman’s Ben Dixon. HMI is the nation’s oldest and largest LGBTQ youth services organization with all proceeds from the benefit helping to continue life-saving services to LGBTQ youth. Funds raised from School’s Out ensures young people have the resources they need year-round. School’s Out will be the first event ever hosted on the property at The Arc House, a one-of-a-kind house inspired by an airplane hanger set on 2.7 acres of stunning grounds.

GOD’S LOVE WE DELIVER MIDSUMMER NIGHT DRINKS

Saturday, July 9, 6–9 p.m.

Water Mill

glwd.org

Enjoy cocktails, music and great views while raising funds for God’s Love We Deliver. This year marks the 18th annual benefit for God’s Love We Deliver, and the event will be is honoring Sam Shahid at Listowel, a private home in Water Mill.

HAMPTONS TEA DANCE

Saturday, July 16, 4 p.m.

Nova’s Ark Project, 60 Millstone Road, Water Mill

631-537-0061, hamptonsteadance.org

The Hamptons Tea Dance is back in 2022 so get your dancing shoes on for this fun, freeing and very social event in the beautiful fields at Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill. Proceeds will benefit Callen-Lorde and SAGE community centers for LGBTQ+ care. Hamptons Tea Dance, one of the largest LGBTQ+ events in the Hamptons, is an outdoor celebration with over 1,000 influential members and allies of the LGBTQ community in attendance.