Summer Camp Spotlight: Sail Montauk Kids Sailing Camp

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Some kids dream of sailing the seas, and it’s up their parents to keep that dream afloat. The Sail Montauk Kids Sailing Camp is certainly a seaworthy option to help children ages 9–14 take their first steps to accomplishing that dream.

Setting sail from Montauk, each boat is limited to 4–5 students, along with their certified instructor. Classes meet dockside each morning for briefing and instruction before heading out for open water sailing and hands-on participation. Once students feel comfortable handling their boats, they’ll be ready to fine-tune their skills with racing competitions and games.

Subjects covered in the Sail Montauk Kids Sailing Camp include boat handling, tacking and jibing, hoisting and trimming sails, points of sail, docking, sailing terminology, navigation rules and aids, sound signals, markers and buoys, navigation lights, safety gear and procedures, man overboard drills, recommended and required safety equipment, important sailing knots and more. Split up by by skill level, advanced students will also learn spinnaker handling and advanced sail trim for competitions.

The course fee is $1,200 for a two-week camp, with a sibling discount available. Tuition includes a UV shirt, life jackets, certified instructors, course materials and refreshments.

Each session runs Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Sessions include June 27–July 8, July 18–July 29 and August 8–August 19.

Call 631-522-5183, email [email protected] or visit sailmontauk.com for more information.