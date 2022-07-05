Hamptons Summer Camp Spotlight: Bay Street Theater

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Calling all young Shakespeareans! This summer, Bay Street Theater is hosting a variety of week-long summer camps for kids of all ages. Whether you’re new to the world of theater or love to sing, there’s a summer camp for your child to explore their inner thespian.

All camps go from Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Each camp will be held at the Sag Harbor Whaling Museum. Registration is $450 but jumps to $600 after July 1, so sign up fast! Each camp has its own form of a presentation or show for friends and family on the last day of camp, to show off all that they’ve learned and created.

A variety of camps are set up for ages 4 to 7. My Favorite Tales is where your budding actor can learn the basics of theater that culminate in an adaption of a fairy tale performance on the last day of camp. The camp will run from July 5 to 9. Registration is full, but there is a waitlist. Sing, Sing a Song! is perfect for learning basic vocal and dance techniques. This camp will run July 18 to 22. Mr. B’s Puppet Camp, running from August 1 to 5, or Playful Evolving Monsters, from August 22 to 26, are great for young kids who want to learn puppetry and create their own puppets.

Other camps are set up for various dates for various age groups. My Life: The Musical! is where campers create musicals based on their lives. Students will learn how to develop a script and receive lessons on acting, singing, dancing, and improv. There are two age ranges for this camp: ages 9 to 12 which will run from July 5 through 9 or another course from August 1 to 5; and ages 7 to 9 which will run from July 11 to 15 or August 8 to 12. Improv is a skill that’s used in not just theater, but an important skill to boost creativity. Improv Squad! lasts from July 11 to 15 for ages 7 to 9 and July 18 to 22 for ages 9 to 12. And for any child who believes “all the world’s a stage,” Shakespeare Mini-Mainstage has two sessions: one for ages 7 to 9 and ages 9 to 12 both during August 15 to 19.

But there aren’t only camps for kids, teens can get in on the fun too. Theater Mash-Up! With Angie Harrell will be July 11 to July 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Harrell will lead the teens through Cherie Bennett’s play Cyra and Rocky, based on Cyrano de Bergerac. If your teen has ever wanted to get into their favorite character of musical theater’s head, then Leading the Show: A Character Study Camp with Kayla Matters from July 25 to 29 is perfect for them. For the creative teen who wants to learn and gain feedback on their work, Create Your Own Work: Write And Tell Your Story with Cecelia Ticktin will have two sessions from August 8 to August 12 and August 22 to August 26. Creative Theater Miracles with Stuart Ross from August 8 to August 12 will challenge teens to create and star in their own variety show similar to Saturday Night Live.

Waiting lists are available for camps at full capacity. Call the office at 631-725-9500 or email [email protected]. Any more questions can be sent to Allen O’Reilly, the director of education, at [email protected].