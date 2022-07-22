Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Florence Fabricant, New York Times Food Writer and Critic

Florence Fabricant podcast banner in front of produce and food
Florence Fabricant

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Florence Fabricant

Episode 89: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Florence Fabricant, lauded New York Times food writer and critic. The East Hampton resident has authored numerous cookbooks, and she is known to fans of Guild Hall as the host of the museum’s Stirring the Pot culinary conversation series, the next of which takes place on Sunday, August 7 at 11 a.m.

Tickets to Stirring the Pot can be purchased at guildhall.org.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Florence Fabricant, New York Times food writer and critic

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

