Join your whole family for all all-ages fun at our top five family and kids events this week in the Hamptons and North Fork, July 24–26, 2022.

Top 5 Kids & Family Events This Week

It’s a Frog; No a Toad; No a Frog?

Sunday, July 24, 10:30 a.m.

It’s easy to get confused about the differences between frogs and toads and this program can help clear up the dilemma for good! The class is $10 and is suitable for children ages 8 and up.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Beach Storytime

Sunday, July 24, 11 a.m.

Kiddos and adults can swim on over to the John Jermain Library, where they will read wonderful stories about oceans and bays. The event is free and takes place in the Children’s Room.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Our Fabulous Variety Show Tiny Tap Dancers

Tuesday, July 26, 3:45 p.m.

Your little tapper ages 3–5 can drop in for this adorable intro class for $25 or join the group every Tuesday evening. The class is 45 minutes long and takes place at the Bridgehampton studio.

977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org/train

All Hands Skateboarding Clinic

Tuesday, July 26, 3–4:30 p.m.

Little skaters ages 5–10 can join Jacky and Kyle as they guide you step-by-step through finding balance and confidence through skateboarding. Skateboards and pads are provided but you’ll need to bring your own helmet. The class is $40 per session.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Creepy Crawlers Art Camp

Tuesday–Friday, July 26–29, 8–11 a.m.

Enjoy this mixed media art camp where kiddos will create snakes, lizards and bugs through drawing, sculpture and painting. All classes are taught by New York State certified art teachers with years of experience in the classroom.

38 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Amagansett Youth Park

Your kiddos can hop, skip and jump over to the Amagansett Youth Park in the rain or shine of spring. The facilities include picnic tables, a roller skating rink and a playground. On a rainy day, head into the clubhouse for the indoor play area and toddler arts center.

206 Town Lane, East Hampton. ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Amagansett-Youth-Park-60

Amber Waves Farm

Your little ones will love this family-friendly farm that features over 350 varieties of veggies, herbs and fresh-cut flowers. You’ll also enjoy a market cafe featuring a special kids’ menu and bakery.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Atlantic Avenue Beach

This beach is a hit with parents due to its beautiful sand, nice-sized waves and vigilant lifeguards. There’s also a snack shack serving ice cream, food and drinks. Parking and restrooms are available.

4 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett. 631-324-2417, ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Atlantic-Avenue-Beach-45

Havens Beach Park

Welcome summer with a playground, gazebo and bathrooms right on the beach in Sag Harbor. Kiddos can enjoy some maritime scenery while they play.

Havens Beach Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0222, sagharborchamber.com/vendors/havens-beach

John Papas Café

If your little one is hungry after a day of Hamptons fun, take them over to John Papas Café, where they can enjoy breakfast and lunch in a classic diner-style.

18 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-324-5400, johnpapas.cafe

Long Island Aquarium

A popular destination for native Long Islanders as well as visitors, the Long Island Aquarium offers bustling indoor exhibits that include an Amazon Rainforest, Amphibian Alley and of course, your favorite swimmy friends. You’ll also enjoy outdoor exhibits that include Ancient Reptile Ruins and Creatures of the Night.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Patty’s Berries and Bunches

If you’re looking for a great way to enjoy the North Fork with the kiddos, head on over to Patty’s Berries and Bunches, where you’ll enjoy Upick berries and flowers. There’s also a fresh produce stand with seasonal ice cream and baked goods for purchase.

410 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Your little nature lover can explore critters living in forests and ponds as well as view a beautiful butterfly garden. There’s also a nature gift shop kids can check out on the weekends from noon–4 p.m.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Southampton Golf Range

Check out this 18-hole mini-golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. You can also stop by the snack bar for some classic burgers and fries.

699 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

You and your little farmers can pick their own mix-and-match berries while enjoying fresh produce and baked goods at the fruit stand all summer long. The farm is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com/index.htm

