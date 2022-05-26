Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Don’t miss a thing during your summer 2022 in the Hamptons and North Fork! Keep track and plan your days and nights with these can’t-miss East End events and activities, from Memorial Day weekend to Tumbleweed Tuesday.

MAY

Maidstone Golf Club Outing

Thursday, May 26, 11:30 a.m.

Enjoy this special opportunity to raise funds for the East Hampton Historical Society. Cocktails, supper and a live brunch are all a part of the action at the oceanfront clubhouse.

50 Old Beach Lane, East Hampton. flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTQyODY1

Memorial Day Weekend at the Southampton Social Club

Friday to Sunday, May 27–29

Don’t miss a kickin’ weekend and a sparkling way to start off the summer at the Southampton Social Club, where DJ Lomo, DJ Joey Sik and DJ Martial Simon will keep you rockin’.

256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Mighty North Fork Triathlon

Sunday, May 29, 6:50 a.m.

You’ll be flipping your fins for this popular triathlon appropriate even for beginners, with a calm Peconic Bay swim, mostly flat 7-mile bike ride and scenic 3.5-mile run. Register ahead of time and meet at Cedar Beach in Southold.

3690 Cedar Beach Road, Southold. trisignup.com/Race/NY/Southold/MightyNorthFork

JUNE

SHM Pickleball Tournament

Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m.–noon

Don’t miss your chance to get out in the fresh air, make new friends and raise money for a good cause. This is the first event of its kind and it will take place at Tasker Park.

Peconic Lane, Peconic. southoldhistorical.org

HBBA Garden Party Fundraiser & Auction

Saturday, June 4, noon–3:30 p.m.

The Hampton Bays Beautification Association hosts their 36th annual fundraiser and auction at Oakland’s Restaurant. A buffet lunch of salmon, chicken and pasta includes your choice of wine, beer, bloody Mary or mimosa. Dessert and coffee will be served.

373 Dune Road, Hampton Bays. hbba.net

Spring Fling Fest at the Clubhouse

Saturday, June 4, 2–9 p.m.

Bop on over to The Clubhouse for some cool rockin’ by bands like the HooDoo Loungers, Gene Casey & the Loan Sharks and the Scofflaws. Tickets are $30 and the show will go on rain or shine.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Southampton Fresh Air Home Auction Gala

Saturday, June 4, 4–8 p.m.

Southampton Fresh Air Home supports programs for children with physical disabilities. This highly anticipated fundraising event features live, silent and wine auctions, as well as exquisite home furnishings and antiques for sale.

36 Barkers Island Road, Southampton. 631-283-5874, sfah.org/ddd

All Against Abuse Benefit

Saturday, June 4, 6 p.m.

Attend a wonderful benefit and support violence prevention as well as counseling for those who have been abused. The event will take place at The Church in Sag Harbor, but there will also be a virtual component and online auction.

48 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-329-4398, allagainstabuse.org

6th Annual North Fork Dock Diving Weekend

Saturday & Sunday, June 4 & 5

Don’t miss the Greenport Harbor Brewery’s annual dock diving event, featuring hundreds of dogs competing for a distance jump into the water.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons

Thursday, June 9, 7–10 p.m.

The Dan’s Taste Summer Series kicks off with the ever-popular Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons in which some of the Hamptons’ top chefs serve up delicious dishes to guests in a luxe setting at EHP Resort & Marina. Chefs include those leading the kitchens at EHP Resort & Marina, Gurney’s Resorts, Calissa, Ruschmeyers, Carissa’s Bakery, Old Stove Pub, Manna at Lobster Inn, Union Sushi & Steak, Newlight Breadworks and PopUpBagels. This year the event will be a fun walk-around party with plenty of seating and views of the sun setting over East Hampton.

295 Three Mile Hog Road, East Hampton. DansTaste.com

Hamptons Spring Festival

Saturday, June 12, 11 a.m.

Get a wonderful preview of all that summer in the Hamptons has to offer at the Clubhouse. You’ll enjoy music, art and a summer camp showcase, as well as lots of food, music and art.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. festhund.com/Events/2022-the-hamptons-spring-festival-listing-27505-111790.aspx

Montauk Blessing of the Fleet

Saturday, June 12, 5–7 p.m.

Don’t miss the annual Blessing of the Fleet, when boats will be decorated with colorful flags and line up in the harbor for the clergy to bless. Commercial boats, sailboats, private yachts and Boston Whalers will all participate.

Montauk Harbor, Montauk. montaukchamber.com/event/blessing-of-the-fleet

Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival

Wednesday to Sunday, June 15–19

You won’t want to miss this annual Hamptons event that’s bursting with flavor. You’ll enjoy live music, craft vendors and of course, strawberries prepared in every way imaginable.

1175 Middle Road, Mattituck. mattituckstrawberryfestival.org

7th Annual Tap Show

Friday & Saturday, June 17 & 18

Don’t miss this special performance at the Children’s Museum of the East End featuring dancers from Our Fabulous Variety Show and Speaking in Taps. The show pays tribute to the roots of tap dance.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

Shelter Island 10K Run

Saturday, June 18, 5:30 p.m.

Dash on out for this 10K or 5K run, where every finisher will get a medal and race shirt. Virtual Run options, as well as transportation to the race site via the Hampton Jitney, are also available.

35 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. events.elitefeats.com/shelterisland22

Annual WHBPAC Golf Tournament

Monday, June 20, 9 a.m.

Tee off and send the WHBPAC off for success. This year’s event will honor Cody Hoyt, owner of 7 Fitness and WHB educator. You’ll enjoy morning breakfast and cocktails after you play. This year, tennis players can also get in on the action.

35 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach.631-288-1148, whbpac.org

Montauk Marine Basin Shark Tag Tournament

Thursday to Saturday, June 23–25

A total purse of $50,000 will be broken into various prizes. Boats will take to the Montauk Marine Basin for a chance to win. Only the first 150 boats that sign up early can compete.

426 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-5900, marinebasin.com

Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork

Saturday, June 25, 6:30–10 p.m.

The second food fest in the Dan’s Taste Summer Series will be Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork at Atlantis Banquets and Events, celebrating the bounty of the region’s fresh farm- and sea-to-table ingredients. Participating chefs and wineries include aMano, Latin Fuzion Restaurant, Chef Frank’s Market, Main Road Biscuit Co., McCall Wines, Rugged Jack’s, The Halyard at Sound View Greenport, The Chequit, Southold General, Claudio’s, Jamesport Vineyards, Borghese Vineyard & Winery, Ellen’s on Front, The Preston House & Hotel, RGNY, Pindar Vineyards, Insatiable Eats, Peconic Bay Vineyards and Raphael Wine.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. DansTaste.com

Cutchogue Lions Club 51st Annual Charity Fundraiser

Sunday, June 26, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Bring the whole family over to Pindar Vineyards, where they’ll enjoy food trucks, beer and wine. You can also take part in the “People’s Choice” judging of the top 3 cars, bikes and military vehicles.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

JULY

Alive on 25

July 1, 15 & 29

Take your family and friends over to Riverhead on a warm summer night, where a walkable, pop-up downtown street market will delight them. You’ll enjoy music on six stages, local craft beverages, outdoor dining, artists, performers and street

vendors.

Riverhead, downtownriverhead.org

Fourth of July Weekend Celebration at Harbes Farm

Saturday, July 2, 1–5 p.m.

Have some crackling fun at Harbes Farm, where you’ll enjoy live music, a barnyard adventure, wine tastings and a concession stand. Your kiddos can also enjoy bounce pillows, an obstacle course, pig races and even an animatronic chicken show.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7614, harbesfamilyfarm.com

An American Picnic with Fireworks by Gucci

Saturday, July 2, 7–10 p.m.

Enjoy this annual East End sparkling party featuring a carnival with games, stilt walkers and magicians, as well as a delicious American picnic, music and dancing. And of course, you’ll want to stick around for magical fireworks displayed over Shinnecock Bay.!

Meadow Lane, Southampton. 631-283-5847, sfah.org/americanpicnic

Fourth of July Fireworks

Celebrate the colorful fireworks displayed across the East End that go on for several days before and after Independence Day. Keep an eye out for our comprehensive guide, which releases in June.

DansPapers.com

Dan’s Rosé Soirée

Saturday, July 9, 7–10 p.m.

At Dan’s Rosé Soirée, the world’s finest rosé wines will be available for tasting along with sampling of delicious bites from the East End’s top chefs and restaurants. This will be the event’s first year at The Muses, a magical and expansive venue.

111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-539-0500, DansTaste.com

Full Moon Paddles in the Hamptons

Wednesday, July 13, 6:30–9 p.m.

Join JB Yoga as you enjoy that magical time when the sun sets and the moon rises in the lovely summer sky. You’ll launch from the beach and spend about 30-40 minutes stand-up paddling before the sun sets. A quick lesson will be available for newbies. Enjoy a bonfire with organic snacks after your paddle.

15 Lumber Lane, East Hampton. jbyoga.com

Fourth Annual Blast For CAST

Thursday, July 14, 6–9 p.m.

Don’t miss this special event presented by Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. You’ll enjoy an open bar, small plates and pizza and music by the HooDoo Loungers.

53930 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org

Hamptons Fine Art Fair

Thursday to Sunday, July 14–17

Take part in this boutique, curated fine art fair especially designed for avid collectors and investors. Enjoy an intimate, casual setting and lots of upscale art.

605 County Road 39, Southampton. hamptonsfineartfair.com

Hamptons Tea Dance

Saturday, July 16, 4–8 p.m.

SAGE (Advocacy & Services for LGBTQ+ Elders) and Callen-Lorde Community Health Center host the return of the Hamptons Tea Dance at Nova’s Ark Project this summer.

60 Millstone Road, Water Mill. hamptonsteadance.org

Art in the Park

Saturday & Sunday, July 16–17, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Enjoy over 45 exhibitors selling their paintings, sculpture and mixed media.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. southamptonartists.org

Montauk Lighthouse Triathlon

Sunday, July 17, 6:30 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy one of the best finish lines around! You’ll swim a half-mile starting at Gin Beach, bike 14 miles through Montauk and around Gosman’s Dock and finish at the lighthouse, where you’ll run a 5K through spacious paved roads.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. trisignup.com/Race/NY/Montauk/LighthouseTriathlon

Dan’s Papers PowerList of the East End

Wednesday, July 20, 5–8 p.m.

This special event at Giorgio’s will recognize the most influential movers and shakers from both Forks, including their commitment to the East End. For information on sponsorships or nominations, you can contact Demetra Mattone at [email protected] or call 718-260-4512.

100 Fox Hill Drive, Baiting Hollow. SchnepsMedia.com/events/powerlist-of-the-ee

Hamptons Happening: The Average Socialite

Friday, July 22, 6:30–10:30 p.m.

Raise vital funds for cancer research while enjoying an evening of delicious tastings from local chefs, restaurants and beverage companies.

900 Lumber Lane, Bridgehampton. averagesocialite.com

2022 Musical: The Prospect of Summer

Friday to Sunday, July 22–25

Don’t miss this delightful musical about the Prospect Hotel, which was filled with guests, entertainment and delight in the summer of 1938. The musical is based on actual events and will take place on the Shelter Island History Center Stage.

17 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Montauk to Block Island Paddle

Saturday, July 23

Don’t miss this special event raising money for bettering the lives of children, with an emphasis on supporting mental health programs. You can get out on the water and have fun for a great cause.

Montauk. p4h.org

Montauk Ocean Swim Challenge

Saturday to Saturday, July 23–30

This year, the Montauk Ocean Swim Challenge will once again be a virtual event. You will seek personal sponsors, find a safe place to swim a set distance and log your results online. Distance categories are a half-mile, mile and 5K.

18 Ditch Plains Road, Montauk. 631-668-1124, montaukplayhouse.org

Polo Hamptons Match & Event

Saturday & Saturday, July 23 & 30, 4–7 p.m.

Don’t miss the thrill of a polo match while you enjoy an open bar, appetizers and preferred seating. Only 450 tickets will be available.

900 Lumber Lane, Bridgehampton. polohamptons.com

Art & Soul: Hamptons

Friday to Sunday, July 22–24

The Art & Soul: Hamptons art crawl will celebrate art created by influential and emerging Black, Indigenous and artists of color living in the Hamptons. The opening reception will be hosted by the Southampton African American Museum, taking place at and in collaboration with the Southampton Arts Center. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about the Shinnecock Nation with a tour of Ma’s House & BIPOC Art Studio located on the reservation. A special film screening of The Inventor will be presented by film director Philip Musey.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. artsoulhamptonsweekend2022.splashthat.com

Westhampton Beach Project

Friday & Saturday, July 29 & 30, 8 p.m.

The annual free public event returns with a combination of contemporary dance, music and delicious eats from local restaurants. The two-day extravaganza is hosted on WHB’s Great Lawn.

35 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. whbproject.com

Hallockville Barn Dance Fundraiser

Saturday, July 30

Don’t miss this family-friendly event with Chart Gutherie, who has been calling dances since he was in fifth grade and always works with live music. You can sponsor the event right now if you want your logo and link to appear with all promotional materials for the Barn Dance.

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org/barn-dance

AUGUST

Music From the Sole: Afro-Brazilian Funk & Dance

Wednesday, August 3, 5–6 p.m.

Bop on over for this special event for little groovers ages 4 and up, where they can tap dance to live music that celebrates tap’s Afro-diasporic roots. The workshop will be led by Brazilian choreographer Leonard Sandoval and composer Gregory Richardson. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children, with discounts available for members.

367 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Dan’s GrillHampton

Friday, August 5, 7–9:30 p.m.

It’s time for the Hamptons vs. NYC! Guests will enjoy delicious grilled fare, beer and specialty cocktails along with live music and dancing. Then you’ll get to vote for the finest food as eight East End chefs compete against eight Manhattan chefs in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition.

2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. DansTaste.com

Hamptons Fashion Week 2022

Friday to Sunday, August 5–7

Enjoy a week of fashion, entertainment and celebrity designers. You’ll also take part in pop-up tastings and museum installations including other local luxury brands.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. hamptonsfashionweek.com

Fisherman’s Fair

Saturday, August 6, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

This all-day event includes live music, delicious food, crafts and even a chicken drop at Ashawagh Hall.

780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs. ashawagh-hall.org

Dan’s Bubbles

Saturday, August 6, 7–9:30 p.m.

Your ticket to this Bridgehampton event includes some of the best sparkling wine, seafood and chicken the East End has to offer. A portion of all ticket proceeds will go to support charities across the Hamptons and North Fork.

2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. DansTaste.com

Bow Wow Meow [email protected]

Saturday, August 6

Don’t miss this special event in support of the Animal Rescue of the Hamptons (ARF). Home meals can be simple or fancy and ARF will supply the entertainment in a film telling the emotional stories of ARF animals whose lives were saved by their work.

124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-0400, give.arfhamptons.org

Race of Hope Run/Walk

Sunday, August 7, 6:30 a.m.

Join this live race to help raise money to defeat depression! Sign up, share your message of hope and choose a 5K or one-mile race. You’ll receive a hat, jacket and shirt. All of the money will go directly to depression research.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. southampton.raceofhopeseries.com

Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race

Saturday, August 13, 9:30 a.m.

Enjoy races in a variety of categories, including the Youth Regata, Yacht Club Regata, Outlaw and Pirate Race. Be sure to pre-register your vessel!

40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. downtownriverhead.org/cardboard-boat-race

Guild Hall 2022 Summer Gala

Friday, August 19, 6–9 p.m.

Don’t miss this special event on Mumford Farm to benefit Guild Hall. Enjoy lovely views, an elegant dinner and fine wines while raising money for a good cause.

10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-6869, guildhall.org

27th Annual Ellen’s Run

Sunday, August 21, 9 a.m.–noon

Get your sneakers ready for this run supporting the Ellen Hermanson Foundation, which is committed to helping breast cancer patients and their families cope with the physical and emotional demands of breast cancer. No patient is turned away for lack of insurance or ability to pay for their treatment.

Southampton. ellenhermanson.org

East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game

Saturday, August 20, 2 p.m.

Enjoy this game at Herrick Park, where your $10 ticket will include hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream. Proceeds will go to support local charities.

57 Newton Lane, East Hampton. awgame.org

Dan’s Papers Kite Fly

Saturday, August 20, 5:30–7 p.m.

East End families are invited to join Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner at Sagg Main Beach for a day of kite flying and other fun activities. Prizes are awarded to kites that excel in various categories.

315 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. DansPapers.com

Box Art Auction

Saturday, August 27, 4:30–7 p.m.

Don’t miss this time-honored tradition highlighting the over 80 artists who have answered the call to create memorable boxes. The completed works include ceramics, painting and collage. A silent auction will begin on the 27th and wine and appetizers will be included in the benefit price. Funds will go to support East End Hospice.

18 James Lane, East Hampton. eeh.org/events/event/box-art-auction-2022

Ellen Hermanson Summer Gala

Saturday, August 27, 6–10 p.m.

Save the date for this spectacular summer event raising money for the Ellen Hermanson Foundation and the fight against breast cancer. You’ll enjoy a cocktail hour, dinner, entertainment and dancing.

Southampton. ellenhermanson.org

Beach Ball Dinner & Party

Saturday, August 27, 6–11 p.m.

Enjoy a night of Big Band music, poolside dancing and a gorgeous sunset with your loved ones by the sea at The Halyard at the Sound View Inn. You can get your tickets for a discounted rate if you buy them early enough.

58775 County Road 38, Greenport. thehalyardgreenport.com

Hampton Classic Horse Show

Sunday to Sunday, August 28–September 4

View one of the largest horse shows in the country, featuring the finest riders from around the world competing for over $800,000 in prize money. While you’re there, enjoy 80 on-site shops, lots of international food options and daily activities in the kids’ area.

240 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3177, hamptonclassic.com

SEPTEMBER

Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts

Saturday & Sunday, September 3 & 4

Get out and about on Labor Day weekend to enjoy wonderful art on the Great Lawn across from St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Westhampton Beach. Admission is free.

40 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. festivalnet.com/43051/Westhampton-Beach-New-York/Art-Shows/Westhampton-Beach-Festival-of-the-Arts

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.