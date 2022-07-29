Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Find family fun for all all-ages fun at our top five family and kids events this week in the Hamptons and North Fork, July 30–August 5, 2022.

Top 5 Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Saturday Watersports Camp

Saturday, July 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Your kiddo ages 6–15 will learn confidence and skills on board a boat with five other nautical youngsters, a captain and an instructor. Knee-boarding, waterskiing and tubing are all part of the fun. Full-day, half-day and full-week options are also available.

Peconic Bay. 631-942-4994, theridershamptons.com/camp

Young Environmentalist’s Society

Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m.

Little explorers ages 10–16 who love the environment won’t want to miss this opportunity to learn about local activism and gain a fuller understanding of the state of our environment. The program is free but advanced registration is required.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org/calendar

Our Fabulous Variety Show Summer Workshops

Saturday, July 30

Parents of tots over age 2 won’t want to miss the Caregiver & Me Summer Dance Jam that meets from 10-10:45 a.m. or the Baby Creative Movement class for little ones from Newborn to 2 years that takes place from 10:45-11:30 a.m. Workshops will introduce children to rhythm, movement and music.

977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

iCAMP Summer Camp

Monday-Friday, August 1-5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Campers ages 5-13 can enjoy every minute of this STEAM-focused program with options like art, game design and drones. Younger explorers ages 3 and 4 are welcome to participate in a Junior Camp with circle time, water games and fun with science. There is also a Mommy and Me camp in the morning for youngsters ages 18-35 months with parent participation required.

60 Millstone Road, Water Mill. 631-466-5298, icamp.com

Glowforge Makerspace Mondays at Art Studio Hamptons

Monday, August 1, 1-3:30 p.m.

Enjoy the new Glowforge Pro professional laser printer at Art Studio Hamptons. Projects will include working with wood, leather and acrylic. The class is suitable for children and teens, with the price including the cost of materials.

96 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, artstudiohamptons.com

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Agawam Park

Get your little ones out in the fresh air at Agawam Park, where parents will appreciate soft flooring and sturdy equipment. Enjoy beautiful water views and plenty to keep even toddlers busy. Picnic tables, restrooms and parking are all

available.

Pond Lane and Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Agawam-Park-2

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Coopers Beach

Grab your bucket and pail and head on over to Coopers Beach, which gets high marks from parents thanks to its clean sand, close bathrooms and tasty snack bar. You can also rent chairs and umbrellas while your kiddos enjoy the perfect-sized waves.

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/facilities/facility/details/coopersbeach-6

Downs Farm Preserve

Bring your little explorers over to Main Road in Cutchogue, where Downs Farm preserve is located directly across from Pelligrini Vineyards. Your kiddos can enjoy nature trails, nesting birds and butterflies in a beautiful environment.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-1283, southoldtownny.gov/266/Downs-Farm-Preserve

Garden of Eve Farm

Swing on over to the Garden of Eve Farm, where young nature-lovers can enjoy a Fun Fields Play Area as well as a Farm Tour that includes collecting eggs, caring for chickens and harvesting crops. Parents will love the Brewery and Farm Cafe with hot menu service.

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Gemelli Gelato

Take your little sweet teeth over to Gemelli Gelato, where they can enjoy delicious iced confections in flavors like Chocolate Elephant and Banana with Nutella. The outdoor seating is a great place to relax and let little ones run around the lawn.

139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-5600, gemelligelatohamptonbays.com

Lavender By the Bay

This 17-acre lavender farm in East Marion is home to over 80,000 lavender plants. After taking in the view, you and your kiddos can stop by the gift shop for some hand-crafted lavender treats.

7540 Main Road, East Marion. 631-477-1019, lavenderbythebay.com

Sam’s Restaurant

After a busy day of exploring the East End, bring your little campers over to Sam’s Restaurant, where they can enjoy delicious pizza and pasta in a casual local atmosphere. The service and prices also get great reviews from guests.

36 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-5900, samseasthampton.com

Tick Tock Mini Golf

This classic mini-golf course is located at the Drossos Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on, or get in on the fun with their junior swingers.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com

Whale’s Tale

If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure with the kiddos, hop on the ferry and head on over to the Whale’s Tale on Shelter Island. Little ones will enjoy mini-golf, indoor games and ice cream, while parents will appreciate the coffee selection.=

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

