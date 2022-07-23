Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Grace & Grit Events, a boutique catering service that serves up top-notch dishes at parties across the East End, will be doling out their flavorful foods at GrillHampton on August 5.

Grace & Grit’s chef Adam Kaufer will be competing against pitmasters from across the Hamptons and the North Fork as well as New York City during the GrillHampton barbecue contest that kicks off Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend which concludes the 2022 Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yeildstreet. In Kaufer’s case, he’ll be drawing on his unique perspective when it comes to prepping his meal.

“I didn’t go to culinary school, I went to art school, spent my first couple semesters in sculpture, and then realized if I like eating restaurant food, which is what I grew up eating, then I better damn well learn how to cook it,” says Kaufer, who describes his style as international and eclectic. “I taught myself how to cook and after 20 years of designing jewelry and sunglasses, I was out of a gig and got hired by Grace & Grit seven years ago as a cook. And a few years ago, I bought my partners out.”

In addition to catering events, Grace & Grit is also known for its seasonal pop-ups. No stranger to competing in GrillHampton, Kaufer looks forward to demonstrating his chops.

“It’s always a bit of a madhouse, in a good way,” he says. “We’ve got people up front serving, my head is down and I’m plating. I get a breather after the first hour after the doors open for a few minutes, and then it’s time for round two of putting things out for people to grab and enjoy.”

Grace & Grit is located at 55750 Main Road in Southold. It can be reached at 631-407-5278 or graceandgritevents.com

Dan’s GrillHampton will be held from 7–10 p.m. on Friday, August 5 at Nova’s Ark in Water Mill. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and info.