John Colin Chisholm of Southampton Died June 13

John Colin Chisholm, the much loved and adored husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend, died Monday, June 13 surrounded by family. John loved life and was driven by his deep faith, and devotion to his wife Cara and his family, and numerous friends old and new.

John was born on August 4, 1943, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Joseph and Gertrude (O’Rourke) Chisholm, joining his sister Nancy. When John was 15, his sister Nancy came home from school one day and excitedly told John that he ought to meet a new girl in school, Cara Tabora, whom she had recently befriended. Cara had just arrived with her family from the Philippines, via Japan, and Nancy’s instincts proved to be spot-on. In high school, John was larger than life, a star athlete in football, basketball and baseball; he had leading roles in the drama club productions and participated in student government. Soon after they met, John and Cara became a steady pair. Several years later, as husband and wife, John and Cara shared dreams built on bedrock of faith to guide them as they raised their family of five children together.

After graduating from Virginia Military Institute, John and Cara and moved from New England to Summit, New Jersey, where the family lived for 24 years. Some of his favorite activities were playing golf and basketball with his sons. John was always the most enthusiastic fan and never missed an opportunity to be there to support family. Even as recently as this month, “Woofie,” as he was known to his granddaughters, relished watching his children and grandchildren grow up. He was an active participant and spectator whether it came to playing sports, watching his family perform music or supporting everyone for every seminal event throughout each one of their school years, colleges and as adults. John had a unique and special bond with everyone he was close to.

John began a long and adventurous career in international finance at Proctor & Gamble in 1965, and eventually as a real estate developer and banking consultant. He absolutely loved to travel and took great interest in helping build businesses and lasting friendships with colleagues around the globe throughout his career. John’s generous spirit and charisma were universally recognized and embraced.

John and Cara made their home in Southampton full-time after living in Manhattan over 15 years ago. John loved his daily early morning visits with friends at the Golden Pear Café, to Coopers Beach for walks, always relaying a wave and weather conditions report to his family. He was a gifted storyteller and weaver of stories, and was a widely admired member of the Southampton Village community.

John was predeceased by his beloved son Keith, cherished parents Joseph and Gertrude, and dearest sister Nancy. He is survived by his treasured wife and constant companion of more than 60 years, Cara, and their adored family, sons Scott, Kevin (Melanie) and Joseph (Valeriya), daughter Tracey, and granddaughters Ryan, Chloe, Zoe and Shannon, all of Manhattan and Southampton, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

In lieu flowers, the Chisholm family has established a charitable initiative in John’s name and directs donations to In Nomine Domini Renewal Fund for the ongoing preservation and restoration of the Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary in Southampton. To make contributions to the In Nomine Domini Fund, visit shjmbasilica.org/WaysToGive/index.html.