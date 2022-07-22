Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about on the North Fork this weekend, July 23–24, 2022 and find exciting summer events and activities, including art exhibitions, outdoor fun, live shows and more.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Who Are Those Guys at Windamere at Strong’s Waterclub and Marina

Saturday, July 23, 6–9 p.m.

Listen to the jammin’ tunes of Who Are Those Guys while enjoying the beautiful sunset over the marina. Enjoy fresh munchies and cocktails while you vibe.

2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck. 631-315-5252, whoarethoseguys.com

Old School with Paul Morris on Keys

Saturday, July 23, 6 p.m.

Rock out to live music at Billy’s by the Bay, located in the Brewers Yacht Yard. While you’re there, enjoy the tiki bar, fresh seafood and lobster tank.

2530 Manhasset Avenue, Greenport. 631-477-8300, billysbythebayrestaurant.com

Summer Music School Works in Progress Concert

Saturday, July 23, 7–9 p.m.

Fans of classical music won’t want to miss this free presentation of works-in-progress by students of the prestigious Perlman Program. Recital and chamber pieces will be performed.

73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. 212-877-5045, perlmanmusicprogram.org

Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons: Cristina Fontanelli & Her Fabulous Friends

Saturday, July 23, 7:30–10 p.m.

Enjoy all of your favorite hits from Broadway and opera as they are sung by world-class artists in beautiful North Fork wine country. Tickets are $25–$68 with discounts available for groups, seniors and children. Show up early to enjoy the award-winning wines of Duck Walk Vineyards.

44535 Main Road, Southold. 1-800-838-3006, thecristinafontanellifoundation.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Women Making Waves

Saturday, July 23, 8 a.m.–noon

Lady boaters can enjoy this empowering boating class for women that will cover topics like nautical terms, safety at sea, docking and navigation.

62300 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2445, [email protected], poemarine.com

Guided Classic Country Wine Bike Tour

Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24, Beginning at 10 a.m.

There’s no better way to take in the beauty of the North Fork wine country than on two wheels. Enjoy privileged access to vineyards, visits to local farm stands and a stroll down charming Love Lane. Tour upgrades include wine tastings.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Lobster Rolls at Suhru Wines

Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24, noon–6 p.m.

Celebrate the sea all summer long at Suhru Wines, where you’ll enjoy a lobster roll slider, North Fork Potato Chips and a glass of your favorite Suhru wine for $20 every Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Reservations are recommended.

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Reflextions: Art in the Park

Saturday, July 23, 7–10 p.m.

Take an enriching summer stroll through Grangebel Park, where you’ll enjoy a walkable, interactive light exhibit that acts as a standalone art display during the day. Light elements include LED, incandescent and laser.

Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. reflextionsriverhead.com

Dan Welden, Aesop’s Fables and John Cino, Tomes Exhibition

On view through August 21

Don’t miss the works of Dan Weldon, a master painter and printmaker, and John Cino at the Alex Ferrone Gallery. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 5–8 p.m.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Once on This Island

On view through September

Enjoy the works of a tradition of artists living and working on Shelter Island, including Karen Arm, John Chamberlain and Janet Culbertson. Mediums include acrylic, watercolor and pastel.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.