Get out and about on the North Fork this weekend, July 23–24, 2022 and find exciting summer events and activities, including art exhibitions, outdoor fun, live shows and more.
NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS
Who Are Those Guys at Windamere at Strong’s Waterclub and Marina
Saturday, July 23, 6–9 p.m.
Listen to the jammin’ tunes of Who Are Those Guys while enjoying the beautiful sunset over the marina. Enjoy fresh munchies and cocktails while you vibe.
2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck. 631-315-5252, whoarethoseguys.com
Old School with Paul Morris on Keys
Saturday, July 23, 6 p.m.
Rock out to live music at Billy’s by the Bay, located in the Brewers Yacht Yard. While you’re there, enjoy the tiki bar, fresh seafood and lobster tank.
2530 Manhasset Avenue, Greenport. 631-477-8300, billysbythebayrestaurant.com
Summer Music School Works in Progress Concert
Saturday, July 23, 7–9 p.m.
Fans of classical music won’t want to miss this free presentation of works-in-progress by students of the prestigious Perlman Program. Recital and chamber pieces will be performed.
73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. 212-877-5045, perlmanmusicprogram.org
Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons: Cristina Fontanelli & Her Fabulous Friends
Saturday, July 23, 7:30–10 p.m.
Enjoy all of your favorite hits from Broadway and opera as they are sung by world-class artists in beautiful North Fork wine country. Tickets are $25–$68 with discounts available for groups, seniors and children. Show up early to enjoy the award-winning wines of Duck Walk Vineyards.
44535 Main Road, Southold. 1-800-838-3006, thecristinafontanellifoundation.org
NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Women Making Waves
Saturday, July 23, 8 a.m.–noon
Lady boaters can enjoy this empowering boating class for women that will cover topics like nautical terms, safety at sea, docking and navigation.
62300 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2445, [email protected], poemarine.com
Guided Classic Country Wine Bike Tour
Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24, Beginning at 10 a.m.
There’s no better way to take in the beauty of the North Fork wine country than on two wheels. Enjoy privileged access to vineyards, visits to local farm stands and a stroll down charming Love Lane. Tour upgrades include wine tastings.
13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com
ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS
Lobster Rolls at Suhru Wines
Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24, noon–6 p.m.
Celebrate the sea all summer long at Suhru Wines, where you’ll enjoy a lobster roll slider, North Fork Potato Chips and a glass of your favorite Suhru wine for $20 every Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Reservations are recommended.
28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com
NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS
Reflextions: Art in the Park
Saturday, July 23, 7–10 p.m.
Take an enriching summer stroll through Grangebel Park, where you’ll enjoy a walkable, interactive light exhibit that acts as a standalone art display during the day. Light elements include LED, incandescent and laser.
Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. reflextionsriverhead.com
Dan Welden, Aesop’s Fables and John Cino, Tomes Exhibition
On view through August 21
Don’t miss the works of Dan Weldon, a master painter and printmaker, and John Cino at the Alex Ferrone Gallery. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 5–8 p.m.
25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com
Once on This Island
On view through September
Enjoy the works of a tradition of artists living and working on Shelter Island, including Karen Arm, John Chamberlain and Janet Culbertson. Mediums include acrylic, watercolor and pastel.
16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org
