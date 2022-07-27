Out East End: What’s the LGBTQ Buzz, July + August 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

See what’s happening in the Hamptons and North Fork in July and August this summer, with events and news for, and from, the East End LGBTQ community…

Legendary LGBTQ activist and marriage equality champion Edie Windsor’s memoir A Wild and Precious Life (written by Windsor and Joshua Lyon, published in 2019 by Macmillan) is being developed as a limited television series by Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak’s That’s Wonderful Productions and Warner Bros. TV, which optioned the book for development, reports Deadline.

Adam Mitch (The Morning Show) is attached as writer, showrunner and executive producer, and Windsor’s surviving widow, Judith Kasen-Windsor, will co-executive produce through the Judith M. Kasen-Windsor Trust.

And in more Edie Windsor news, a street in the West Village has been named after Windsor and her longtime partner and first wife, Thea Spyer. The intersection of Fifth Avenue and Washington Square North (the corner where the couple resided for 43 years) has been officially designated Edie Windsor and Thea Spyer Way.

Chris Coffee, owner of the heavenly bed & breakfast Sage and Madison in Sag Harbor Village and its uniquely curated gift shop and garden (fine chocolates, gorgeous Parisienne gifts, glassware, local honey, coffees, teas, art and more) is hosting a pop-up for luxury fashion house St. John from July 28–August 1. It’s all in partnership with Cameron Silver of the Los Angeles-based Decades retail store, which will take its own month-long residency at Sage and Madison to showcase its multi-generational selection of luxury brands.

Bridgehampton’s Isaac Mizrahi, who has played to sold-out audiences at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor and held a residency at the Café Carlyle in Manhattan, will be making his debut at Feinstein’s/54 Below on West 54th Street, August 10–13. Mizrahi’s jazz-inspired renditions of tunes coupled with his hilarious observations about everything from social media to sex will have you duly entertained.

America’s Got Talent fan favorite, Julia Scotti is coming to Bay Street Theater on Saturday, July 30! The hilarious transgender comedian has been busy chatting it up on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, recording a new comedy album and shooting a Dry Bar comedy special. Simon Cowell once told Scotti, “You genuinely made me laugh.” Wow. Check out Scotti live at Bay Street and see what all the buzz is about.

