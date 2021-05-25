Sage & Madison Offers “Non-Profit” Shopping

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chris Coffee, of the Sag Harbor boutique Sage and Madison, will launch a series of “sip and shop” events throughout the year. On a given day, for a couple golden hours, Coffee with donate 10% of profits from sales to a local nonprofit. The “sipping” will be non-alcoholic—patrons can purchase an iced tea, iced coffee, or lemonade from the takeout window.

The series kicks off on Saturday, June 26, from 5-7 p.m., when 10% of profits will be donated to Liz Joyce’s Goat on a Boat Puppet Theater to support the new Puppet Truck and Mobile Stage.

“We are currently in our 20th year and, to celebrate, Goat on a Boat is launching our Puppet Truck fundraising campaign. Think Bookmobile but with puppets and a lovely outdoor stage,” says Joyce. “Our goal is to bring puppetry to under-served and under-represented communities on Long Island,” Joyce continues.

The boutique opened in October of 2020, just six months after Coffee survived a serious bout with COVID. “This business was built on giving back,” says Coffee.

After extensive redecoration, Coffee has opened the property’s main house as an exclusive hostelry featuring just two sumptuous suites. Each is named for a famous former resident of the home: the Hatfield Suite for actor Hurd Hatfield, star of the classic film The Picture of Dorian Gray, and a resident from 1951 to 1972; and the Hall Suite named for the original occupant of the house, Reverend Daniel Hall. To learn more, visit sageandmadison.com