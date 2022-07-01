Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are many factors that can cause dysregulation and disease in the body, but preventative measures are possible for people who are aware of the connection between their mouth, body, and spirit.

That’s the word from Dr. Gerry Curatola, a biologic restorative and cosmetic dentist, and Dr. Tia Trivissano, a naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist, who shared their expert advice during a June 28 webinar hosted by Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers.

“Our healthcare system is broken.” Dr. Curatola said. “It’s symptom driven and I see a lot of people go through debilitating, frustrating, and very expensive treatment that is treating the symptoms of their problem and not identifying the root cause.”

That’s why Dr. Curatola established Rejuvenation Health as one of the first centers in the United States that merged biologic dentistry, naturopathic medicine, and cutting edge wellness therapies in the same environment to promote total body healing and wellness. He firmly believes that it is essential to treat the individual and not the disease.

In naturopathic and holistic medicine, the health of the individual, rather than the external disease/illness factors is scrutinized. Factors such as lifestyle habits, sleep patterns, nutrition are root causes of inflammation and illness.

Dr. Trivissano added to the discussion by explaining how dissecting a patient’s lifestyle and their symptoms simultaneously can help treat their health issue in a much more effective manner. Simply treating one’s symptoms does not identify why their symptoms are occurring in the first place.

Both doctors also explained that if one watches what they put into their mouth, they are targeting the source of many illnesses that can sprout within their body. The mouth is the origin of many actions that occur within the body: eating, digestion, breathing, and speaking. It is crucial for one to look at what they are consuming and putting in their mouth, because that has a direct correlation to the overall health of their body.

“Ninety-percent of toxicity and inflammation in the human body comes from your mouth,” says Dr. Gerry Curatola. “The cornerstone of oral health and systemic wellness starts with getting rid of the junk that you’re putting in your body.”

