WeMoke Is Here for Summer in the Hamptons

The Hamptons just got a little more pleasant this summer with WeMoke expanding to local resorts and hotspots.

WeMoke, the sister company to Moke America, is bringing Mokes to Montauk at Solé East Resort. The Mokes will also be available in places such as Blu Mar, the Motoring Company in Southampton and the members-only Dune Deck Beach Club in Westhampton. The Mokes are available to rent for a day, week or month.

WeMoke has a digital app for all renters called “WeMoke — Moke Rental Cars,” and the app is both Android and Apple friendly. Renters can find the app in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. They can reserve and pay for their Mokes while filling out insurance and other forms in the app. The app also includes a key scanner where they could start the Mokes just by scanning.

In the late 1950s, Mokes were created by Sir Alec Issigonis, the father of the original Austin Mini, for the British military but didn’t last long in war. They later became popular after celebrities like Brigitte Bardot, Jackie Kennedy Onassis and others took an interest. It has been several decades since the Moke was born, and after multiple upgrades, it is still alive and well in a new generation.

The Moke car is a favorite among Caribbean travelers and surfers. Historically, the Moke has been associated with a relaxed island lifestyle. You can find Mokes in various Caribbean countries. “I first fell in love with the Moke in St. Barts,” says Todd Rome, creator of WeMoke.

Rome created WeMoke in 2020 with an upgraded version of the Mokes from the 1950s. He wanted the Mokes to fit in with the 21st century and appeal to a new audience. “While I introduced the Moke to a broader American audience with Moke America in 2017, there was still a missing component. Renting Mokes makes sense, especially in resort markets, and serves to complement both businesses,” Rome says.

WeMoke’s Mokes, produced Moke America, are electric, can reach speeds of up to 25 mph and are street-legal in zones marked 35 mph or less.

WeMoke offers rentals all over the world. Locations include Charleston, South Carolina (Charleston Place); Santa Fe, New Mexico (Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi); California (Avalon Hotel & Bungalows in Palm Springs and Proper Hotel in Santa Monica); and multiple destinations in Florida: The Hilton West Palm Beach, The Square in West Palm Beach and others. WeMoke also provides Mokes for events and activities, such as when the Miami F1 rented 20 Moke cars in May 2022 so attendees could have an on-campus transport at Miami Grand Prix.

For more info, visit wemoke.com.