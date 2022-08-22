Dan’s Papers Takes to the Airwaves on WABC Radio

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s Papers readers will have a new way to get the latest information from their favorite publication thanks to WABC Long Island broadcasting “Out & About in The Hamptons” segments starting tonight, Monday, August 22.

Victoria Schneps, founder of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media, will be the voice of Out & About in The Hamptons on 107.1 WLIR-FM every Monday from 8–8:30 p.m. Listeners will be able to hear the two-part segment at the start of “Breaking It Down” with Frank MacKay.

“Having Vicki Schneps on our show to tell us what’s happening in the Hamptons is like having Tom Brady on a sports show speaking about what’s happening in the NFL,” said Frank MacKay, president of WABC Radio Long Island Division.

MacKay has been a longtime fixture on television and radio. Throughout his award-winning career, MacKay has conducted more than 5,000 interviews with high-profile individuals, ranging from professional athletes and celebrities to Presidents of the United States, Speakers of the House, and Senate Majority Leaders.

“Dan’s Papers is the ‘go-to’ for knowing what’s happening on the East End — both the North and South Forks — and we’re delighted to share it with WABC radio listeners,” Schneps said.

Dan’s Papers is the largest weekly publication covering all the things to do and places to go on the East End. Schneps Media is the parent company of more than 80 publications across New York City, Long Island, Westchester County, Philadelphia and Florida.