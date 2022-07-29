Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Emmy Award-winning TV broadcaster, and media trainer Jane Hanson (now Political Editor for PoliticsNY) and Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps are back with another episode of Dan’s Papers Roundtable — Sponsored by The Enzo Morabito Team – Douglas Elliman Real Estate — now in the Hamptons for summer!

A Chat with Geraldo & Erica Rivera

This week, Jane Hanson and Victoria Schneps speak with FOX News correspondent Geraldo Rivera and his wife, former WTAM radio host, Erica Rivera.

Dear friends for 50 years, Schneps and Geraldo came into each other’s lives during his good works exposing the terrible state of things at the Willowbrook State School on Staten Island, where Schneps’ daughter Lara was one of 5,400 children with disabilities stuck living there in deplorable conditions.

“It’s like a Pavlovian response — I just get very, very emotional about it,” Geraldo tells Schneps and Hanson of what he saw at Willowbrook, which he was instrumental in bringing into the public eye and changing.

It was this “power of the press” that inspired Schneps to eventually build her own media empire, now Schneps Media, with 88 newspapers and websites, including, of course, Dan’s Papers and DansPapers.com!

Watch their entire conversation about Schneps and Geraldo’s special connection, his role at FOX News and more in the video above.