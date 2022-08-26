Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Harvey’s had it. Journalist Ken Auletta says end credits are rolling on Harvey Weinstein.

Speaking last week about the disgraced creep at a Hampton Library Fridays at Five Q&A and signing promotion in Bridgehampton for his new book Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence (released on July 12), Auletta says no turnaround is coming for the aging producer.

“He’s got a 23-year sentence in New York. He’s served two of those years. He’s in a hospital ward in a prison in L.A. going on trial on October 11. He’s got 11 indictments in Los Angeles, he only had five in New York. And he’s in terrible health, and he just turned 70,” the author said, adding, “Zero chance of a comeback. I don’t think if he were in the movie business again he could sell that movie.”

No more working power breakfasts. Auletta says Weinstein will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“His lawyer at his sentencing in New York, when the prosecutor recommended a 30-year sentence, said to the judge, ‘Your honor, please, I don’t think he’ll live that long,'” Auletta reports. “He’s there for life.”

Though it should be noted, multiple media outlets report that Weinstein was granted an appeal on Wednesday, August 24, two and a half years after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault in February of 2020. The New York Court of Appeals will hear his case.

Hollywood Ending by Ken Auletta

Auletta’s latest book takes a deep dive into Weinstein’s life and career, seeking answers about the once powerful Miramax cofounder’s crimes, including sexual assaults on some of Hollywood’s most famous women.

According to his publisher’s book description on penguinrandomhouse.com, the author wrote “Beauty and the Beast,” a profile on Weinstein for The New Yorker 20 years ago when he was at the height of his power. That profile exposed how Weinstein was “volatile, even violent” toward employees and collaborators, but he never made enough connections, or had anyone willing to go on record, to prove longtime rumors that the producer was a sexual predator — though Auletta confronted Weinstein, who refuted the claims.

Years later, Auletta shared his notes and knowledge from that time with Ronan Farrow, as he Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, finally broke the story and exposed Weinstein for who he really is.

Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence is Auletta’s return to his investigation of Weinstein while also looking into Hollywood and power.

Published by Penguin Press, the book is available at local East End booksellers and online.

