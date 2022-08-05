Things to Do on the North Fork This Week: August 5–9, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are all sorts of fun and exciting things to do on the North Fork this weekend, August 5–9, 2022, including live shows, outdoor adventures, workshops, art exhibitions and more.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Paris Ray at Pindar Vineyards

Friday, August 5, 4–8 p.m.

Take in a heavenly sunset on the deck and patio of Pindar Vineyards, where Paris Ray will be strumming her melodies. Wine will be available by the glass and bottle and pizza can be ordered.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

The Roy Orbison Experience at The Suffolk Theater

Saturday, August 5, 8 p.m.

Join the Vernon Kelton Band as they play Ray Orbison’s hit songs while you learn about the musician’s story through on-stage narration. Tickets are $35 and the doors open at 7 p.m.

118 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Shakespeare in the Park: Taming of the Shrew

Friday–Sunday, August 5–7, 7 p.m.

Join Northeast Stage as they continue their decades-long tradition of presenting free Shakespeare in the Hamptons. You’re encouraged to bring your own blanket or chairs to these performances in Mitchell Park.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-835-2727, northeaststage.org

Bike, Paint & Sip Tour

Upon Request

View Long Island’s elegant North Fork in the artist’s way with this tour featuring cycling, wine tasting and painting. Also included are wine and olive oil tastings, photographs and a take-home canvas.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Saturday, August 6, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Readers and thinkers shouldn’t miss their chance to get their hands on quality books, CDs, games and puzzles at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. There’s even a special children’s section for little readers.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Lobster Rolls at Suhru Wines

Saturday and Sunday, August 6 and 7, noon–6 p.m.

Enjoy an elegant afternoon at Suhru Wines every weekend, where a $20 special includes a Braun Seafood Lobster Roll Slider served with North Fork Potato Chips. And don’t forget to order a glass of your favorite Suhru Wines vintage! Reservations are recommended.

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com

Annual Chicken Barbecue

Sunday, August 7, 1–7 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to support the people of Ukraine with St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. You’ll enjoy delicious food, wonderful music, raffles and family fun.

Franklin Street & Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-2722, sjbucc.org

A Night at the Vineyards

Tuesday, August 9, 6–8 p.m.

Join the North Fork Breast Health Coalition for an evening fundraiser at Sannino Vineyard to benefit the Kerri Lynn Stromski Stage IV Breast Cancer Research and Support Fund. Money raised will go towards cutting-edge research as well as individuals struggling with extra costs associated with treatment.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-208-8889, northforkbreasthealth.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

High Summer

On view through August 16

Take in the dreamy, summer-inspired works of artists like Wendy Prellwitz, Doug Reina and Devon Reina at the William Ris Gallery. Paintings range from realism to abstract with the constant for the show being brilliance.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Fables & Tomes at the Alex Ferrone Gallery

On view through August 21

Don’t miss this summer exhibition featuring paintings, mixed media and sculptural work with an emphasis on photo-based art. The museum is open to the public during select hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, or you can make a private appointment.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

