Hampton Eats

Recipe: La Fin Lobster Cavatelli by Chef Joseph Roberti

By
0
comments
Posted on
La Fin lobster cavatelli
La Fin lobster cavatelli
Alexa Ovington

Chef Joseph Roberti of La Fin Kitchen in Montauk uses locally sourced North Atlantic lobster and cavatelli pasta for this sublime lobster cavatelli dish. It’s become one of the most popular dishes at La Fin for good reason. Check out the recipe below.

La Fin chef Joseph Roberti
La Fin chef Joseph RobertiAlexa Ovington

Recipe: La Fin Lobster Cavatelli by Chef Joseph Roberti

Ingredients:

Lemon Juice
Butter
Chopped lobster meat
Lobster stock
Chives
Sliced leeks
Toasted rice panko bread crumbs
Fresh cavatelli pasta
Salt
Black winter truffles (optional for some extra luxury)

Directions:

Blanch your cavatelli in water until floating and cooked. Strain and set aside.

Add 6oz of lobster stock, 2oz of lemon juice and a pinch of salt to a pan.Once the pan liquid starts to simmer add in the fresh pasta and sliced leeks.

When the liquid is almost reduced add in 2 tablespoons of butter and lobster. Stir until fully incorporated.

Plate the pasta in a bowl and garnish with fresh chopped chives & toasted rice panko bread crumbs.

(Optional) Shave some fresh winter truffles on top and enjoy!

~ This recipe comes to us courtesy of La Fin in Montauk, lafinkitchen.com

About the Author

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites