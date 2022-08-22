Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chef Joseph Roberti of La Fin Kitchen in Montauk uses locally sourced North Atlantic lobster and cavatelli pasta for this sublime lobster cavatelli dish. It’s become one of the most popular dishes at La Fin for good reason. Check out the recipe below.

Recipe: La Fin Lobster Cavatelli by Chef Joseph Roberti

Ingredients:

Lemon Juice

Butter

Chopped lobster meat

Lobster stock

Chives

Sliced leeks

Toasted rice panko bread crumbs

Fresh cavatelli pasta

Salt

Black winter truffles (optional for some extra luxury)

Directions:

Blanch your cavatelli in water until floating and cooked. Strain and set aside.

Add 6oz of lobster stock, 2oz of lemon juice and a pinch of salt to a pan.Once the pan liquid starts to simmer add in the fresh pasta and sliced leeks.

When the liquid is almost reduced add in 2 tablespoons of butter and lobster. Stir until fully incorporated.

Plate the pasta in a bowl and garnish with fresh chopped chives & toasted rice panko bread crumbs.

(Optional) Shave some fresh winter truffles on top and enjoy!

~ This recipe comes to us courtesy of La Fin in Montauk, lafinkitchen.com