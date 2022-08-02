Countdown to Dan’s Bubbles: Meet Sel Rrose Chef Shawn Hewitt

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Shawn Hewitt, who’s served as the executive chef at the Sel Rrose restaurant in Montauk since their opening in 2019, will be serving up all sorts of culinary delights at Dan’s Bubbles on August 6.

He’s only been at the Sel Rrose for a few years, and this will be his first time participating in the event, but his career in the food industry has been long and very successful. Hewitt’s prior experience in the industry made him the perfect candidate for the establishment, which recently celebrated its third anniversary in June.

A Chat with Sel Rrose Chef Shawn Hewitt

“My father owned the Shagwong restaurant in Montauk,” says Hewitt. “I never went to school or anything, I just worked there under him, and at one point we owned seven restaurants. I also spent seven years working for Bobby Flay and around 25 years under David Burke.”

This may be Hewitt’s first time participating at Dan’s Bubbles, but he’s no stranger to such events. He’s taken part in many over the years, including one in California that he does every year with his brother for around 5,000 people.

That said, he’s really looking forward to next month’s event and is excited for what it will bring. He’s also interested in becoming a returning guest for future events if all goes well.

With approximately three weeks left until Dan’s Bubbles, Hewitt is still unsure which dishes he’s going to serve, but Sel Rrose features a fine selection of specialties to consider.

“We have a lot of great dishes to choose from,” he says. “Some of our more popular ones include any one of our fish and our oysters. We have 10 different kinds of oyster on our menu every day.”

Many of their oysters, such as East Cape and Sand Dune normally cost $3.50 each but prices are cut to just $2 every weekday from 4–6 p.m. for Happy Hour.

Sel Rrose thrives on their impressive selection of seafood dishes which also includes fish n’ chips, lobster rolls, shrimp shumai, Thai coconut curry mussels, and caviar. The restaurant also serves your standard American favorites such as burgers, sirloin, fries, and smoked bacon, in addition to an assortment of wines, cocktails, beers, and martinis.

Sel Rrose is located at 4 S Elmwood Avenue in Montauk. For more information, visit selrrose.com

Dan’s Bubbles will be held from 7–10 p.m. on Saturday, August 6 at Nova’s Ark in Water Mill. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more info.