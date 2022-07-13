Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Giving foodies another reason to raise a glass and toast is Dan’s Bubbles, an effervescent addition to and final event of the 2022 season for Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet.

The all-new Dan’s Bubbles is both familiar and fresh all at once. It is a walk-around tasting and, as the name implies, this will be the first Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet event to place bubbly center stage.

Guests will enjoy the finest bubbly beverages as they pair each glass with the tastiest fresh seafood and fried chicken prepared by 15 esteemed local chefs from premier eateries in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. With the bubbly flowing freely, this is sure to be a night to remember.

Whether you’re a fan of dry or sweet bubbly, the event will have something for everyone. Plus, the knowledgeable staff can help guests find the perfect beverage to pair with your meal. So come on down and enjoy some bubbles!

The inaugural event is hosted by social media star Foodgod, who is emceeing the Signature Weekend, a part of the Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit nonprofit organizations including All for the East End, which showcases and provides support to the more than 1,000 charity organizations in the five East End towns.

The Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet is hosted by Schneps Events, a division of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media.

Dan’s Bubbles will be held 7–10 p.m. August 6 at Nova’s Ark, 60 Millstone Road in Water Mill. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more information.

