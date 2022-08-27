Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Equine enthusiasts from across the East End and beyond will descend upon Bridgehampton this month to celebrate the annual Hampton Classic Horse Show, which easily ranks as the most anticipated equine event of the season.

While the competition’s showgrounds and glitterati in attendance are a sight to behold, there are also plenty of shops and restaurants to explore while visiting Bridgehampton.

Be sure to revisit these downtown stalwarts and check out the newcomers.

Where to Go in Bridgehampton

Dopo Il Ponte

Located in the heart of Bridgehampton, this new Italian restaurant includes wood-burning oven pizzas and classic Italian dishes. 2402 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-536-6006, ilpontehamptons.com

Collette Home

This luxury consignment shop offers only the best used furniture, fashion and art to the people of Bridgehampton. The store also offers estate sale services, closet restyling and interior design services. 2231 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-204-9500, colletteconsignment.com

Round Swamp Farm

Even though it’s been around since 2014, East Hampton mainstay Round Swamp Farm’s second location in Bridgehampton is a can’t-miss. The store offers shoppers fresh produce and homemade baked goods. 97 School Street, Bridgehampton, 631-296-8078, roundswampfarm.com

Sundaes on Main

This family-owned frozen yogurt shop isn’t your typical dessert store. Selling frozen yogurt, fun toppings and candy in bulk, this is a fun treat for the whole family. 2414 Main Street, Bridgehampton, instagram.com/sundaes_on_main

Wampum

For those who hate having to choose between mountains or beach, this is the shop for you. This lifestyle brand features shirts, hats, wallets and more for anyone wanting a classic and laidback look. 2487 Main Street, Bridgehampton, wampumny.com

Waves Boutique

Summer might almost be over, but it’s year-round at Waves Boutique. This unique bathing suit company has been a Bridgehampton staple for summer fun since 1980. 2385 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-537-7767, wavesboutique.com

L’Epicuriste

This new gourmet food market has curated international and local delicacies that any food lover will enjoy. With resident chefs creating limited time specialties and local designers with featured art for sale, this shop is bound to be a Bridgehampton staple. 2466 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-899-4900, lepicuriste.com