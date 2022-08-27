Shopping & Style

Salute to Bridgehampton: Where to Go in the Hampton Classic’s Host Community

By
0
comments
Posted on
Dopo Il Ponte in Bridgehampton
Dopo Il Ponte
Oliver Peterson

Equine enthusiasts from across the East End and beyond will descend upon Bridgehampton this month to celebrate the annual Hampton Classic Horse Show, which easily ranks as the most anticipated equine event of the season.

While the competition’s showgrounds and glitterati in attendance are a sight to behold, there are also plenty of shops and restaurants to explore while visiting Bridgehampton.

Be sure to revisit these downtown stalwarts and check out the newcomers.

Outdoor tables at Dopo Il Ponte in Bridgehampton
Outdoor tables at Dopo Il PonteOliver Peterson

Where to Go in Bridgehampton

Dopo Il Ponte
Located in the heart of Bridgehampton, this new Italian restaurant includes wood-burning oven pizzas and classic Italian dishes. 2402 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-536-6006, ilpontehamptons.com

Collette Home
This luxury consignment shop offers only the best used furniture, fashion and art to the people of Bridgehampton. The store also offers estate sale services, closet restyling and interior design services. 2231 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-204-9500, colletteconsignment.com

Round Swamp Farm in Bridgehampton
Round Swamp Farm’s Bridgehampton location

Round Swamp Farm
Even though it’s been around since 2014, East Hampton mainstay Round Swamp Farm’s second location in Bridgehampton is a can’t-miss. The store offers shoppers fresh produce and homemade baked goods. 97 School Street, Bridgehampton, 631-296-8078, roundswampfarm.com

Sundaes on Main in Bridgehampton
Sundaes on MainOliver Peterson

Sundaes on Main
This family-owned frozen yogurt shop isn’t your typical dessert store. Selling frozen yogurt, fun toppings and candy in bulk, this is a fun treat for the whole family. 2414 Main Street, Bridgehampton, instagram.com/sundaes_on_main

Wampum in Bridgehampton
Wampum in BridgehamptonDavid Taylor

Wampum
For those who hate having to choose between mountains or beach, this is the shop for you. This lifestyle brand features shirts, hats, wallets and more for anyone wanting a classic and laidback look. 2487 Main Street, Bridgehampton, wampumny.com 

Waves Boutique
Summer might almost be over, but it’s year-round at Waves Boutique. This unique bathing suit company has been a Bridgehampton staple for summer fun since 1980. 2385 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-537-7767, wavesboutique.com

L'Epicuriste in Bridgehampton
L’Epicuriste

L’Epicuriste
This new gourmet food market has curated international and local delicacies that any food lover will enjoy. With resident chefs creating limited time specialties and local designers with featured art for sale, this shop is bound to be a Bridgehampton staple. 2466 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-899-4900, lepicuriste.com

About the Author

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites